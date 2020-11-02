Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Achieves ISO Certification

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has earned the industry's gold standard for quality and safety in achieving the full certification of ISO 9001 Quality Management System. ISO 9001 is the most widely-accepted quality management system in use around the world, and is quickly gaining acceptance among US healthcare providers as a foundation for their quality, patient safety, and high reliability programs. MLH was awarded the certification by DNV GL Healthcare.

"We are pleased to achieve this international gold standard for quality and safety, and we know it is possible because of the unwavering dedication of our Associates and our physician partners," said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "This achievement signifies our commitment to providing the safest and highest quality care to those we are privileged to serve."

ISO 9001 relies on systematic, repeatable, and well-deployed practices that ensure safe patient care. The program demands continuous learning, innovative approaches and transparency. ISO 9001 helps to standardize processes across the health system to provide consistent high-quality care for all patients, no matter where they seek treatment within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare family.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About DNV GL

DNV GL Healthcare, with offices in Cincinnati and Houston, is a division of DNV GL – Business Assurance, part of the DNC GL Group, an independent foundation dedicated to safeguarding life, property and the environment. Globally, DNV GL – Business Assurance has more than 100 offices and is one of the world's leading certification, assessment and training companies. For more information about DNV hospital accreditation, visit: http://www.dnvglcert.com/healthcare.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.methodisthealth.org

