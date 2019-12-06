Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare MAAPs out Career Pathways

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare today announced a new partnership with the University of Memphis to provide its Associates an opportunity to flexibly and affordably earn higher education degrees and certificates that can propel their careers forward. The MLH Associate Advancement Program, or MAAP, will also allow MLH to meet growing needs to fill high-demand health care positions from within its current ranks of Associates.

"When an Associate walks through our doors on their first day of work, we believe that day can represent the very beginning of a rewarding journey of advancement and career progress," said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "Education and skill development are the fuel of anyone's career advancement, which is why we are so excited to offer these new opportunities to our Associates."

Ugwueke says Methodist's goal is to help Associates create greater economic security for themselves and their families so more Memphians can truly escape the cycle of poverty. He says people need tools and resources that will have long-term impact.

The partnership with UofM offers Associates online education with scheduling flexibility, credits for work/life experience and special assistance for students still needing to earn a high school diploma or boost their college readiness.

MAAP builds on the strong foundation of tuition assistance and development programs Methodist already has in place. The program's three new core components include:

With University of Memphis , a specialized certification program for Associates interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant or Surgical Technologist. MLH covers the entire program fees on behalf of the Associate.

, a specialized certification program for Associates interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant or Surgical Technologist. MLH covers the entire program fees on behalf of the Associate. Through UofM Global, a pilot of a new online bachelor's degree program for Associates, which include four focuses areas: Health Services, Health Sciences, Healthcare Leadership, Organizational Leadership. MLH covers up to $4,000 per year of tuition for the Associate.

per year of tuition for the Associate. An online interactive platform available to Associates to show, at-a-glance, what specific steps are necessary to advance their career, including educational requirements, certifications and years of experience needed for specific clinical and non-clinical roles.

"The MAAP program really focuses on meeting Associates where they are and helping them find their path to rewarding work and greater economic security for themselves and their families," said Carol Ross-Spang, chief human resources officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

"We are excited to add Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as a corporate partner," said Richard L. Irwin, EdD, Executive Dean, UofM Global & Academic Innovation. "The MLH vision for fostering Associate advancement aligns with our goals of building on the success of the FedEx LiFE program and extending that success to remove barriers to post-secondary education."

"The dedication our Associates show each day to improving every life we touch is what makes Methodist the extraordinary healthcare system it is," said Ugwueke. "I want to show that same commitment to them. We value our Associates and we are committed to their own personal development and growth."

