Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Names Chief Information Officer

Fuschillo will guide the healthcare system's strategic goals that specifically focus on user engagement. Under his leadership, the Information Technology team will introduce new technologies to digitize patients' interactive experience and improve access to data and utilization overall.

Prior to joining Renown, Fuschillo served as CIO/VP for Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Reno, as well as CIO/VP for Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont.

Fuschillo holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and received his Bachelor of Science from Central Connecticut State University.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

