Methodist University Hospital Is First In The World To Participate In Groundbreaking EEG Study For Inpatients That Improves Brain Monitoring During the COVID-19 Crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) is the first hospital system globally to participate in a landmark study using a first-of-its-kind EEG device.

Traditional EEG compared to ZETO Instant EEG

EEG stands for electroencephalogram. EEG tests are conducted to detect problems in the brain that may be associated with certain brain disorders such as seizures, tumors or strokes. A typical EEG test consists of multiple electrodes attached to a patient's scalp with adhesive. Those electrodes have several wires connected to an amplifier which further connects to a computer that measures and records the results.

The setup and removal of a typical EEG test takes between 20-30 minutes. This new FDA-approved product, called zEEG from Zeto, Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, can be set up in less than five minutes; which offers a more efficient and comfortable experience for the patient.

The patient wears equipment that looks like a high-tech bicycle helmet. The electrodes do not need to be glued to the patient's scalp, do not leave any residue on the patient and there are no wires connected to an amplifier or computer.

An EEG technician at Methodist University can now be more productive and perform more EEGs in a day. The EEG and video recording are uploaded to the cloud where a specialist can read them at their own convenience.

The ZETO Instant EEG has been beneficial in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the convenience of this EEG technology, PPE and exposure time for healthcare workers is reduced significantly. Fast setup and clean up decrease the exposure times for nurses and other care providers. The ZETO Instant EEG uses single-use electrodes which also reduces the risk of contamination.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

