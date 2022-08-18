Methyl Acetate Market Size to Record An Accelerating CAGR of 3.47% due to Increasing Demand For Methyl Acetate In Paints And Coatings Industry - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Methyl Acetate Market by End-user (Paints and coatings, Inks, Personal care, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Methyl Acetate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the methyl acetate market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9098.16 th, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global methyl acetate market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the methyl acetate market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The market growth will be driven by factors including the increasing demand for methyl acetate in the paints and coatings industry and fluctuating crude oil prices. However, the health hazards of methyl acetate are one of the factors hampering the methyl acetate market growth.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

Revenue-generating Segment Opportunities: The methyl acetate market share growth in the paints and coatings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing automotive production will drive the demand for paints and coatings, as methyl acetate is used as a solvent to produce industrial paints and coating for painting auto parts. Therefore, with the growth in the construction and automotive industries, the demand for methyl acetate will increase during the forecast period and accelerate the growth of the methyl acetate market during the forecast period.

The methyl acetate market share growth in the paints and coatings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing automotive production will drive the demand for paints and coatings, as methyl acetate is used as a solvent to produce industrial paints and coating for painting auto parts. Therefore, with the growth in the construction and automotive industries, the demand for methyl acetate will increase during the forecast period and accelerate the growth of the methyl acetate market during the forecast period. Regional Opportunities: 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for the methyl acetate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population in these countries is expected to result in a high demand for furniture and bedding, which will facilitate the methyl acetate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The methyl acetate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality to compete in the market. The methyl acetate market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alpha Chemika



Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.



Celanese Corp.



Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd.



Chang Chun Group



China Petrochemical Corp.



Choice Organochem LLP



Eastman Chemical Co.



EuroChem Group AG



Gayatri Industries



Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd.



Jiangsu Ruifeng Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.



Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd



Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.



Solventis Ltd.



Sontara Organo Industries



Wacker Chemie AG



Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Methyl Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9098.16 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Chemika, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Choice Organochem LLP, Eastman Chemical Co., EuroChem Group AG, Gayatri Industries, Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Ruifeng Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

