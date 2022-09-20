Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market to observe USD 604.17 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing demand from developing countries

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 604.17 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by vendors, consumer base, retail sales of methyl methacrylate, commodity price fluctuations, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market 2022-2026

The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is fragmented. The market comprises numerous global and regional vendors. The market witnessing an increase in the entry and growth of regional vendors, owing to rising industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. Major players are focusing on M&As to expand their business and gain access to new technologies and products. With rising R&D activities among vendors, the competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

The increasing demand from developing countries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations and policies might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies 3M Co., Arkema S.A., Chemique Adhesives, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, EMME ESSE M.S. Srl, Engineered Bonding Solutions LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing, Huntsman International LLC, IPS Corp., ITW Performance Polymers, Kisling AG, L and L Products Inc., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., and Sika AG as dominant vendors. Request Sample Report Here

The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive and Transportation



Construction



Marine



Others

The automotive and transportation industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing use of methyl methacrylate in the production of wheel arches, bumpers, roof panels, lighting fixtures, and internal fixtures is driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by the extensive use of methyl methacrylate adhesives in the aerospace industry for bonding composite materials.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

55% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of automobile, construction, and marine industries in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia is driving the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market in APAC.

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist methyl methacrylate adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of methyl methacrylate adhesives market vendors

Related Reports:

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 604.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema S.A., Chemique Adhesives, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, EMME ESSE M.S. Srl, Engineered Bonding Solutions LLC, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing, Huntsman International LLC, IPS Corp., ITW Performance Polymers, Kisling AG, L and L Products Inc., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., and Sika AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema S.A.

Exhibit 106: Arkema S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Arkema S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Arkema S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Arkema S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Arkema S.A. - Segment focus

10.5 H.B. Fuller Co.

Exhibit 111: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Henkel AG and Co.KGaA

Exhibit 116: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 119: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 121: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 124: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

10.8 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Exhibit 126: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 129: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Parson Adhesives Inc.

Exhibit 134: Parson Adhesives Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Parson Adhesives Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Parson Adhesives Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Scott Bader Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Scott Bader Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Scott Bader Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Scott Bader Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Sika AG

Exhibit 141: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Sika AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio