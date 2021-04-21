Methylene Chloride: Sourcing and Procurement Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities | SpendEdge
Apr 21, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
SpendEdge forecasts that the Global Methylene Chloride market will grow by USD 209.31 million as we reach 2025. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64%.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Methylene Chloride Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Methylene Chloride Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Methylene Chloride Companies:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment,
Methylene Chloride Market 2021-2025: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Methylene Chloride Market Report covers the following areas:
- Methylene Chloride Market Size
- Methylene Chloride Market Trends
- Methylene Chloride Market Analysis
Methylene Chloride Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Methylene Chloride Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Methylene Chloride market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Methylene Chloride market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Methylene Chloride market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Methylene Chloride market vendors
Related Reports on Materials Include:
- Mercury Sulfate Sourcing and Procurement Report: The mercury sulfate will grow at a CAGR of 2.40% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2% - 4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Carbonate Sourcing and Procurement Report: The carbonate will grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- LDPE Sourcing and Procurement Report: The LDPE will grow at a CAGR of 2.61% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-9% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo
Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article