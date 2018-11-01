MeToo Movement Inspires Glass Ceiling Warriors to Launch New Course to Help Women Become Partners in Law Firms and Accounting Firms

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a #MeToo victim I was compelled to take action," says Jane Malecki, president of Glass Ceiling Warriors and a former partner in a top accounting firm. "I support all of my fellow warriors in their fight for justice and equality, and I needed to do something action oriented to give women the skills they need to be successful."

Jane Malecki

This passion led to the birth of a new online training and coaching program to help law firms and accounting firms put women professionals on the partnership track. By championing women to partnership, firms can improve the success of their women's initiatives and diversity programs.

"The Proven Pathway to Partnership for Female Accountants and Lawyers" is a ground-breaking approach and provides motivated female professionals with a five-step roadmap for breaking the glass ceiling to partnership without sacrificing their family life or their souls.

"Women who do not make partner could be leaving $10,000,000 on the table if they don't take the right actions at the right time," said Malecki, a sought-after speaker, facilitator, and trainer.

The 6-week program, which can be accessed by individuals or by companies for customized group programs, helps women with the 5 Cs, which are career-changing tools:

Confidence

Criteria

Coach

Contacts

Comprehensive Career Plan

The training program is comprehensive enough to work with any person and any firm and yet is flexible enough to take into account the inner forces and dynamics specific to any situation. To hear an overview of the course, people can attend a complimentary, 40-minute Master Class webinar, by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=babjxRDmG7c&feature=youtu.be

Firms and women who have followed this plan and coached with Malecki have experienced these results:

The success rate has gone up

The time to attaining partnership has been reduced

The stress related to the feeling of being overwhelmed has also been reduced.

Confidence and communication effectiveness has strongly been elevated.

"You need to have a concrete roadmap, path to partner that has been tested and works," she said. "It takes a village to make a partner. You need someone who is objective and trained to help you harness all of your relationships, build your plan and achieve your goal," said Malecki.

According to the AICPA and ABA (respectively), women represent only 22 percent of accounting partners, 23 percent of law firm partners and 26 percent of general counsels.

"This program is designed to give female accountants and lawyers an even playing field to attain partnership admission in their firms," said Malecki, who raised two children and overcame #MeToo and #TimesUp situations while becoming partner in The Big Four.

"This program is a combination of the techniques I used for myself to reach partnership as well as those I have implemented with my mentees and coaching clients. In short this program has been 20 years in the making," she said. "I have mentored many other women successfully to partner over the course of my career."

She also offers coaching services.

"My coaching involves the ability to understand you: to shift and uplevel your skills, and understand your perspective. From this benchmark, I will place another perspective on top of yours – stretching and growing you to gently see a more empowering way. As a certified John Maxwell coach, I can see what you are going through now and what is up ahead. Coaching is foreseeing, paving the way, coming alongside you while helping you achieve goals and overcome limiting paradigms."

For additional information, go to https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/proven-pathway-partnership-female-accountants-lawyers-jane-malecki/ or www.glassceilingwarriors.com.

About Glass Ceiling Warriors

Glass Ceiling Warriors was founded in 2017 by Jane Malecki. The company's mission is to provide coaching and training for women so that they can attain senior levels in their organization and close the gender pay gap.

Jane Malecki has been a senior professional in the Big Four, as well as with Global Mobility Management companies. She has faced the glass ceiling in both the world of partnership professional organizations and corporate America.

Contact

Jane Malecki

+1 973-713-4297

204202@email4pr.com

SOURCE Glass Ceiling Warriors

Related Links

http://www.glassceilingwarriors.com

