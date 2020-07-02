Metova Announces Public Sector Technology Services

CONWAY, Ark., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova today announced their Public Sector Technology Services. Combining Metova's expertise in digital transformation, mobile, IoT and emerging technologies, with their new designation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner, Metova's new Public Sector Technology Services provide a one-stop source for technology implementations for State and Local Governments (SLGs), school districts and nonprofit organizations.

"A tremendous amount of change needs to happen in the public sector to meet today's 'new normal' while ensuring an organization's constituency is safe. We have the experience and expertise to help SLGs meet the new demands of internal business and their constituency through technology," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. "As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner and Public Sector Partner, we can help organizations efficiently make the digital leap, while ensuring that your solution is HIPAA, FERPA, and COPPA compliant."

By being an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and Public Sector Partner , Metova is able to integrate and leverage AWS's cloud services to enable State and Local governments to move faster, reduce IT costs, and scale applications using a broad set of cloud services. Whether running applications that share information with individuals using mobile devices or supporting the critical operations of an agency, AWS provides rapid access to flexible and low cost IT resources.

To read more about Metova's Public Sector Technology Services, please visit: https://metova.com/public-sector/

Metova Public Sector Technology Services:

Functional Proof-of-concept in under 12 weeks

Offers multiple ways to map geographic data and sites

Enables accelerated business results from analyzed data

Integrate and synchronize asset data with ERP finance and maintenance modules

Broad distribution, services and scalability

Manufacturer agnostic

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After i dentifying customer needs , informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis , Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.

