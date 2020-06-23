Metova Chosen by MyBambu to Develop Industry-First Mobile FinTech Solution for Underbanked Consumers

CONWAY, Ark. and MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine learning, mixed reality, and blockchain, today announced the successful completion of MyBambu's FinTech application – the first mobile FinTech solution for underbanked consumers. MyBambu chose Metova as a strategic technology partner for activities including code assessment, native Android and iOS development, English and Spanish localization, web development, UX design and more.

"Mobile Banking tasks such as deposits, money transfers and presenting a secure digital card require knowledge of industry standards and precise technological implementation," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. "Metova has a long history of FinTech excellence and leveraging technology to improve lives, and it's been an honor for our team to work with MyBambu to provide a means of banking for those who wouldn't otherwise have access to a traditional bank – all from their mobile phone."

For a case study on Metova's FinTech work with MyBambu, visit: www.Metova.com/MyBambu

"We had worked with multiple vendors in the past and needed a strategic technology partner to help us prepare for our initial launch," said John Gairhan, Chief Technical Officer at MyBambu. "We selected Metova, and they saved us at least six months of development time in our go-to-market strategy while delivering the quality we needed to release a strong mobile banking application, and integrating all our vendors."

