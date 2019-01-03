Metova Wins 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award for IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT solutions, today announced the company is the winner of the "IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year" award from IoT Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market. Metova won for their suite of IoT offerings designed to facilitate testing and certification of new connected devices as well as manage and operate IIoT networks and installations.

"As industries seek a digital transformation through new technologies, connected devices and mobile-first services, our goal at Metova is to enable them to make the leap through the successful implementation and use of the right technologies," said Josh Smith, CEO at Metova. "We are honored to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough Awards as the Partner Enablement Provider of the Year and look forward to maintaining our momentum as a key provider of IoT technologies and services."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

Metova provides a full range of services from strategy to implementation designed to enable businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging IoT, mobile, web, connected home, connected car and other technologies. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' and Mobile First companies including Yale Locks TruGreen, Bridgemart and Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA).

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, Metova set out to build beautiful mobile applications while creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues those traditions through Digital Transformations with a focus on creating solutions for mobile self-service industries as well as complete solutions for the connected home and vehicle, and the Internet of things. Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that has attracted leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs

ABOUT IOT BREAKTHROUGH

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit http://www.IoTBreakthrough.com.

