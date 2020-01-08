MetricNet Appoints Angela Irizarry President and Chief Operating Officer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet, LLC, a global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center benchmarking and performance improvement consulting, announced today that Angela Irizarry has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company, effective immediately. As President and COO, Angela will report directly to the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rumburg.

During her career at MetricNet, Irizarry has held various leadership roles, with oversight of the competitive intelligence, best practices advisory, and procurement assistance lines of business. During Irizarry's tenure, she developed MetricNet's online best practices library and led the reorganization of various strategic internal processes that better serve MetricNet's clients and improve business operations.

"On behalf of everyone at MetricNet, we want to thank Angela for everything she has accomplished during her tenure with the company," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "Since Angela joined MetricNet in 2013, she has been instrumental in managing our intellectual property, online best practices library, web projects and e-commerce shop, and played a critical role in the growth of our best practices advisory, procurement assistance, and competitive intelligence lines of business. As an executive with an impressive track record, I am confident that Angela will continue to innovate and drive business results for the company going forward."

In her new role, Angela will manage the Company's day-to-day operating activities, short-term and long-range strategic planning, and new client development. Additionally, she will be responsible for planning, organizing, and implementing the Company's sales and marketing efforts, as well as managing MetricNet's best practices advisory, procurement assistance, and competitive intelligence lines of business.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

