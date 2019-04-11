MetricNet Delivers Groundbreaking Presentation at the 2019 HDI Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 205, 'Radical Success: Managing Service and Support as a Business', at the Annual HDI Conference in Orlando, Florida. This marks the 27th consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual HDI Conference & Expo.

In this presentation, Mr. Rumburg offered a value-centric business model for IT Support that focuses on ROI and building a culture of proactivity. It illustrated how Service and Support organizations that operate as a business are able to attract funding, headcount, technology and other resources based upon proven economic value.

"Most service and support professionals are familiar with the operational metrics of the industry. KPIs such as cost per ticket, first contact resolution rate, and customer satisfaction are well understood and almost universally applied," said Rumburg. "Yet even service and support centers that have mastered these metrics and achieved a degree operational success often struggle to gain visibility and credibility within their own enterprises. The all-too-common result is that service and support centers operate at a subsistence level because they are viewed as cost centers."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg will also be co-presenting Session 501, 'Metrics Magic: Ask the Experts', on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Additionally, he facilitated 'Succeeding with Metrics', a new interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Monday, April 8, 2019 and Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

For over 30 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of organizations to improve their customer service and service management performance by educating their people, elevating their processes, and empowering their strategy. From C-level professionals to directors, managers, and frontline staff, HDI is the definitive source of industry information, leadership and performance planning. Through events, certification and training, consulting, membership and industry resources, HDI aims to transform service and support organizations and reimagine their approach to delivering exceptional service and value. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

