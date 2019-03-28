MetricNet Delivers Keynote Address on the Future of Service and Support at SDI's 2019 Annual Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented the Tuesday afternoon keynote, 'The Future of Service and Support – A Brave New World!', at the 32nd Service Desk Conference Hosted by SDI in Birmingham, UK. In the presentation, Mr. Rumburg shared benchmarking data to connect the dots and present a vision of the service organization of the future and discussed how people, process and technology are converging upon a tipping point that will radically reshape the support industry of the future.

"IT Service and Support is now a $250 billion industry that employs 7 million people worldwide," said Jeff Rumburg. "We can reasonably predict that new business paradigms are going to radically reshape the support industry of the future. ITIL 4 and the SDI Global Best Practices Service Desk Standard are game changers when it comes to process. These, together with Artificial Intelligence, have brought us to a tipping point that is going to create unprecedented opportunities, both inside and outside of IT, for those who bring their leadership skills, talent, and experience to the industry."

Following the keynote address, David Wright, Chief Value & Innovation Officer (CVIO) at Service Desk Institute, facilitated a question and answer session. During that session, Mr. Rumburg shared some additional insight with the audience. "In the Brave New World, I think the winners are going to be those who are truly committed to the profession of service and support - not just in IT, but outside of IT. Those that know how to expand their skill sets into related markets, can adapt to new paradigms and are not threatened by artificial intelligence will be the winners in this industry."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg also presented a round table discussion on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award and was named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Technical Support and Service Management for the last three consecutive years. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, Intel, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About the Service Desk Institute (SDI)

The SDI company mission is to inspire service desks to be brilliant. To achieve this mission SDI has developed a set of goals by which it aims to inspire service desks:

To raise the quality of service delivery by valuing and embracing best practice

To create an inspiring and engaging customer experience

To invest in and empower their teams to be inspired, take action and be better

To shine by demonstrating and delivering exceptional business value

SDI sets the globally recognised best practice service desk standards that provide clear and measurable benchmarks for service desk operations and professionals. The standards are designed to encourage service desks to embrace best practices in order to raise the quality of service delivery.

