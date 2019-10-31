MetricNet Delivers Metrics Workshop and Case Study at ICMI Contact Center Connections

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented three sessions at the Annual ICMI Contact Center Connections Conference in Chicago, IL. Mr. Rumburg held the industry's first workshop on setting performance targets for the contact center and delivered an inspiring case study that examined how one organization leveraged benchmarking to close performance gaps and achieve world-class performance. Additionally, Mr. Rumburg participated in a standing room only panel discussion facilitated by three of the industry's foremost experts on contact center metrics. This marks the fourth consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual ICMI Contact Center Connections Conference.

In Session 101: Are Your Performance Targets on Target?, attendees were provided with a downloadable template to set performance targets and industry benchmarks for FCR, cost per contact, customer satisfaction and service levels. "Setting performance targets is crucial for managing and measuring contact center performance, but fewer than 50% of contact centers have assigned performance targets for their KPIs," said Jeff Rumburg. "My goal for this interactive workshop was to demonstrate how performance targets can transform both the culture and performance of any contact center."

In Session 301: Ask the Experts: Mastering Your Metrics, Jeff Rumburg, Justin Robbins and Todd Hixson answered questions from attendees, focusing on a range of concepts, such as the linkage between metrics and business outcomes, metrics and continuous improvement, the cause-and-effect relationship of KPIs, metrics and accountability, and metrics as a diagnostic tool for continuous improvement. "Everyone has questions about metrics, but they don't always know where to go to get answers," said Jeff Rumburg. "These panel discussions create a convenient forum that wouldn't otherwise exist for industry professionals to get their questions answered directly by experts."

In Session 603: From Good to Great in 9 Months: Kinecta Credit Union's Success Journey, attendees learned how Kinecta was able to overcome a number of serious challenges including above-average handle times, above average cost, below average IVR containment rate and antiquated technology. "In 2018, a benchmark of the Kinecta contact center revealed a number of performance issues. At the root of many of these challenges was a weak metrics discipline," said Jeff Rumburg. "By maturing their metrics, Kinecta has dramatically improved handle times, cost, and member satisfaction."

ICMI Contact Center Connections brought together thousands of Contact Center professionals to network, listen and learn from industry leaders on metrics, culture, strategy, optimizing operations, customer experience and leadership elevation. Those interested in these presentations can find a copy of the slide decks on MetricNet's website.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

