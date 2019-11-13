MetricNet Facilitates the Industry's First ROI Workshop at Service Management World

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 105, "What's Your Value Proposition? The Industry's First ROI Workshop!" at the Annual Service Management World conference in Orlando, Florida. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Service Management World 2019 took place November 9-13 at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida.

In the one-hour interactive workshop, Mr. Rumburg called on volunteers to develop a sample ROI calculation, provided attendees with a downloadable ROI template and presented a case study featuring one organization that developed its IT service and support value proposition with ROI as the centerpiece. Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website.

"Many of the Service and Support organizations we work with struggle to gain visibility and credibility within the enterprise. This forces most to operate at a subsistence level, as mere cost centers, and makes it nearly impossible for Service and Support to deliver effective solutions because they lack the resources to achieve excellence," said Jeff Rumburg. "By understanding and quantifying their ROI and adopting a profit center mindset, Service and Support can attract funding, headcount, technology, and other resources based upon the economic benefits of the support they deliver."

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

