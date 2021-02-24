MetricNet Featured Prominently as Speaker and Exhibitor at SDI21

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Service and Support Benchmarking, announced today that it will operate a virtual exhibitor booth, and Jeff Rumburg, MetricNet's Managing Partner, will speak at the SDI21 Live & Interactive Conference on March 16-19, 2021. MetricNet will showcase its four core benchmarking products as well as its suite of downloadable performance measurement and management tools for IT support professionals.

The SDI Conference has been SDI's flagship event for service professionals from around the world for over 30 years. It's the go-to event for everyone working at a strategic or tactical level in IT, facilities, HR or business support to find the latest immediate and actionable solutions to their organization's service challenges. SDI21 Live & Interactive will be delivered via live stream meaning this event is now more globally inclusive, more flexible, more cost-effective and even more tailored for those that attend.

In addition to operating a virtual exhibitor booth, Jeff Rumburg will be presenting multiple sessions at the conference on trending topics such as Enterprise Service Management and The ROI of IT Service and Support. Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak should plan to attend the following sessions:

Enterprise Service Desk: The Greatest Opportunity in a Generation March 17, 2021 , at 12:45 p.m. EDT

, at 12:45 p.m. EDT Panel Discussion: Better Management of Enterprise Services March 17, 2021 , at 1:10 p.m. EDT

, at 1:10 p.m. EDT Interactive Workshop: Service Desk ROI (max 30 people) March 18, 2021 , at 12:00 p.m. EDT

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

