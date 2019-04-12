MetricNet Participates in Metrics Panel Discussion at the 2019 HDI Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and managing partner of MetricNet, participated in Session 501, "Metrics Magic: Ask the Experts," at the Annual HDI Conference in Orlando, Florida. This marks the 27th consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual HDI Conference & Expo.

Rae Ann Bruno, John Custy and Jeff Rumburg answered questions from attendees, focusing on a range of concepts, such as the linkage between metrics and business outcomes, metrics and continuous improvement, the cause-and-effect relationship of KPIs, metrics and accountability, and metrics as a diagnostic tool for continuous improvement.

"Despite all the data that IT service managers have at their fingertips, most cannot answer a very basic question: How is my support organization performing?" said Rumburg. "Perhaps worse, many IT managers are unaware of the critical role – beyond mere measurement – that Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) can and should play in service and support. This includes the ability to track and trend performance, identify, diagnose and correct performance problems, establish performance goals and demonstrate the ROI of support."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg also presented Session 205, "Radical Success: Managing Service and Support as a Business," on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Additionally, he facilitated "Succeeding with Metrics," a new interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Monday, April 8, 2019, and Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and managing partner of MetricNet LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola and Emory Healthcare.

For more information about benchmarking service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only, company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

For over 30 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of organizations to improve their customer service and service management performance by educating their people, elevating their processes and empowering their strategy. From C-level professionals to directors, managers and frontline staff, HDI is the definitive source of industry information, leadership and performance planning. Through events, certification and training, consulting, membership and industry resources, HDI aims to transform service and support organizations and reimagine their approach to delivering exceptional service and value. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

