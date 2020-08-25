MetricNet, SDI Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance and Empower the Global Service Desk Industry

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet, LLC and The Service Desk Institute (SDI) today announced a strategic partnership that will increase the availability and accessibility of industry benchmarking data and tools that service desk professionals can use to measure, manage, and continuously improve their performance. Through this partnership, SDI's Global Best Practices Standard will be included in all of MetricNet's Service Desk Peer Group Benchmarks. Additionally, SDI members will be given access to MetricNet's full suite of Service Desk headcount calculators, budget calculators, and balanced scorecards as part of their annual membership fee. SDI members will also gain immediate access to MetricNet's benchmarking data reports at a discounted rate.

"The expanded partnership with SDI builds upon an already strong business relationship with MetricNet. I've been gratified by SDI's executive support for this partnership, and the synergies we've already been able to unlock." said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner at MetricNet "Both organizations bring unique products, skills, and expertise to the partnership that will undoubtedly benefit the industry of service and support professionals. These capabilities include benchmarking, industry benchmarking data, best practice standards, consulting, instructional workshops, and global events. I am excited about the broad suite of products and services that are scheduled to go to market under the SDI/MetricNet partnership!"

MetricNet and SDI will also join forces on BrightTALK to offer complimentary training webcasts to the Global IT Service and Support community. This new strategic partnership expands upon an existing business relationship established in 2018 to offer SDI and MetricNet customers the most comprehensive service desk benchmarks in the industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with MetricNet in a way that adds so much real value to the SDI community," said David Wright, Chief Value & Innovation Officer at SDI. "We've combined our strengths to offer some truly powerful data-driven resources and tools for service managers that aren't available anywhere else. The potential for this partnership to take the very best standards and benchmarks for service improvement into more organisations globally and help them to build a successful future is truly exciting."

First introduced in 2000, the SDI Global Best Practice Standard for Service Desks is the only globally recognized standard created specifically for service desks. This comprehensive global standard is suitable for any service desk seeking to understand its level of maturity and rapidly improve its performance and quality of service delivery. It is particularly relevant to IT organizations undergoing significant business or structural change and those seeking to gain a competitive advantage in the industry.

Leveraging more than 30 years of expertise and benchmarking data, MetricNet's proprietary suite of calculators, scorecards, tools, and templates are designed for all service desks who aspire to continuously improve and ultimately achieve world-class performance. This exclusive bundle created for SDI members includes MetricNet's proprietary headcount, budget, performance targets, and ROI calculators as well as Service Desk and Analyst scorecards.

If you would like more information about this partnership, please visit http://www.metricnet.com/sdi or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only, company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About SDI

For over 30 years SDI has worked with service desk professionals and organisations around the world to support their service improvement and transformation journeys. SDI's globally recognised Service Desk Certification (SDC) programme is the only benchmarking scheme based on industry best practice standards, designed specifically to certify service desk quality.

