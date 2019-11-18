MetricNet to Present the Industry's First Employee Engagement Workshop at SupportWorld Live

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present the industry's first Employee Engagement workshop at the 2020 SupportWorld Live conference. Formerly the HDI Conference & Expo, SupportWorld Live unites the world's most innovative professionals around a singular focus: delivering smarter service resulting in better business outcomes.

The must-attend Service and Support industry event will take place April 19-24, 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting "Know Your Employee Engagement Score: An Interactive Workshop!". This one-hour interactive workshop will call on volunteers to develop a sample Employee Engagement scorecard. Using a downloadable scorecard template, all attendees will know their Employee Engagement Score by the end of the session! Additionally, Mr. Rumburg will provide a case study roadmap for how one organization developed its customer experience strategy with Employee Engagement as the centerpiece.

"Employee engagement is a complex set of behaviors driven by numerous practices that can be hard to quantify. These include employee recognition, wellness, personal growth, training, coaching, team huddles, and relationship with peers," said Jeff Rumburg. "Despite the fact that the underlying drivers of employee engagement are subjective, they can be quantified and managed. Moreover, these underlying drivers can be leveraged to produce an Employee Engagement Scorecard!"

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg present the Employee Engagement workshop should attend Session 602 on Thursday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. All IT service and support professionals are encouraged to attend. This includes C-level executives, IT directors, Service Desk and Desktop Support Managers, analysts and technicians as well as anyone who is interested in expanding their understanding of industry best practices.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or email MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

