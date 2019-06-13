MetricNet to Present the Industry's First ROI Workshop at Service Management World

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present the industry's first ROI workshop at the annual Service Management World conference in Orlando, Florida. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Service Management World 2019 will take place November 9-13 at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, FL.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting "What's Your Value Proposition? The Industry's First ROI Workshop!". This one-hour interactive workshop will call on volunteers to develop a sample ROI calculation and, using a downloadable ROI template, all attendees will know their ROI by the end of the session! Additionally, Mr. Rumburg will provide a case study roadmap for how one organization developed its IT service and support value proposition with ROI as the centerpiece.

"Return on investment (ROI) is one of the most common and important measures of financial performance in the business world. Yet fewer than 10% of all technical support organizations utilize this critical metric," said Jeff Rumburg. "The result is that many IT service and support organizations are on the defensive when it comes to budgeting and spending, and often struggle just to get the funding needed to deliver adequate levels of support."

Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg present the ROI workshop should attend Session 105 on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM. All those involved in the planning, delivery and support of IT services, and the fundamental concepts behind service management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior-Level VPs and Directors, Managers, CIOs and CTOs.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

