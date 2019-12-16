MetricStream and the AI Sustainability Center (AISC) Announce Collaboration to Automate Ethical AI Risk Scanning

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) apps and solutions announced a partnership today with the AI Sustainability Center, a global leader in sustainable and ethical AI. The two parties will collaborate with MetricStream's M7 cloud-based GRC platform to automate and standardize the AI Sustainability Center's risk scanning method and risk profiling for data-driven solutions. This innovative approach will allow organizations across industries to systematically and quickly gain insights into their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions and how these technologies are scaling in their processes, products, and more broadly in society.

AISC, is a collaborative, research-focused center for applying Al Sustainability strategies and frameworks. The MetricStream M7 cloud-based platform and apps will be leveraged to allow companies to systematically understand, challenge, and address their AI processes and technology in the context of upcoming regulations, standardizations, and compliance requirements. By combining the strengths of the MetricStream cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform and the AISC's framework and methodology for Sustainable AI, the first step of the collaboration is to offer a tool for risk scanning.

AISC Co-founder Elaine Weidman Grunewald comments, "Risks such as privacy intrusion, discrimination, and bias can result in negative consequences if Al is not governed in a sustainable way. It's time to get visibility to these risks in the normal risk frameworks and business models. We are excited to partner with MetricStream to bring this transition forward.

Sanjay Sinha, CMO, MetricStream, comments, "AI is becoming an ubiquitous technology where new risks threaten consumer trust caused by the lack of governance and transparency. MetricStream's M7 GRC platform will enable AISC to scale its innovative, proactive approach in helping organizations build a strong foundation of good governance, risk visibility, and compliance powered by ethical AI."

Stephanie Huf, Head of Marketing and Industries, Telia Global and Division X, Telia Company says, "In Telia Company's Division X we are developing innovative data centric products for cities, enterprises and consumers that will increasingly apply AI. As a leading telecom operator in the Nordics and Baltics, it is critical that we retain the high level of trust our customers have in us, so we wanted to get it right from the start with comprehensive risk scanning, facilitated by the AI Sustainability Center."

Anna Felländer, Co-founder, AI Sustainability Center, comments, "The AI Sustainability Center will provide an opportunity for members not only to avoid future pitfalls, but also to gain a competitive edge by learning to use Al in a sustainable way. The MetricStream platform will allow us to reach a wide range of organizations, providing scalable process that organizations can use to understand the scope of their AI risks and build plans to align them through transparency and good governance."

