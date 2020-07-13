MetricStream Welcomes Bruce Dahlgren as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bruce Dahlgren as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020.

Bruce Dahlgren

Andy Diggelmann, the interim CEO and CTO, and Gaurav Kapoor, COO, who together had formed the Office of the CEO, will continue as senior leadership to support Dahlgren. "We are delighted to welcome Bruce to MetricStream as we move into our next phase of growth in GRC/IRM, helping customers build resilience in the new normal. Bruce brings an amazing leadership style with a track record of translating vision and strategy into world-class execution and growing client and partner relationships. Our senior leadership team has never been stronger, and together, this group will accelerate us forward," says MetricStream Executive Chairman Gunjan Sinha.

Dahlgren is a growth-oriented executive from the technology sector, having served in senior level positions in both large public and small private companies. Most recently, Dahlgren served as CEO of a Trivest portfolio company. Prior, Dahlgren served as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Kony, a leading cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions provider. Earlier, he spent more than 10 years at HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise including serving as HPE's SVP and Managing Director of the Asia Pacific and Japan Region, and building a startup division into a $5 billion industry leader. Bruce brings a deep background in P&L management, go-to-market and M&A with earlier senior management roles at NCR, AT&T and Lexmark.

"I'm excited to take the reins of this incredible company with its marquee brand, talented team, and industry leading solutions, especially at a time when GRC/IRM is so critical for corporations in the global economy. MetricStream is positioned for significant growth and I feel fortunate to lead this great team," says Dahlgren.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC)/Integrated Risk Management(IRM). MetricStream apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, audit management, vendor governance, and quality management for organizations across industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, consumer brands, government, technology and manufacturing. MetricStream is headquartered in California, with centers in New York, London, Milan, Madrid, Dubai, Sydney and Bangalore, among several others cities globally ( www.metricstream.com ).

Press contact:

Sonia Sharma

+1 650 620 2900

[email protected]

SOURCE MetricStream Inc