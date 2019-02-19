METRO AG Leverages Zilliant IQ Platform in Czech Republic and Slovakia

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a multi-tenant SaaS company that helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence to accelerate profitable growth, today announced that METRO, a leading international specialist in food wholesale and retail, has expanded the Zilliant IQ platform into key European markets.

METRO initially deployed Sales IQ into its Czech business (MAKRO) to promote its foodservice offering with existing customers. Each sales rep has a massive customer and product portfolio, which left little time to strategically plan for each account, let alone to plan which new items to offer each unique customer in support of MAKRO's foray into foodservice.

"We started with a phased approach in using the Zilliant Sales IQ platform in the Czech Republic," said MAKRO Czech Republic & METRO Slovakia Head of Revenue Management Marek Haller. "Once we saw how good the results were from the initial deployment, we did a full roll-out into the Czech Republic and Slovakia."

Thanks to the use of Sales IQ, the sales reps at METRO Czech and METRO Slovakia now have simple, intuitive cross-sell guidance that continually surfaces the products they should be cross-selling into each account. In addition, Sales IQ tracks customer behavior, enabling the reps to immediately act when purchase volume slips for reasons out of the ordinary, helping the division reduce customer churn rates. The division also utilizes the robust analytics provided by Sales IQ to track new KPIs such as delivery times.

"We're excited to further extend our relationship with METRO into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, following the deployment of Zilliant Price IQ with METRO Turkey," said Zilliant President & CEO Greg Peters. "We are thrilled to partner with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Turkey divisions of METRO to deliver AI-driven actionable insights that result in smarter commercial decisions throughout the company."

To learn more about how Zilliant helps foodservice distributors, please visit https://www.zilliant.com/solutions/food-service-distribution/

About METRO

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 24 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO in addition also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and own businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been the sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last four years. The company operates in 35 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2017/18, METRO generated sales of €36.5 billion. In September 2018 METRO AG initiated the divestment process for the food retail chain Real with its 34,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.metroag.de

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow Zilliant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

