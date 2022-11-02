Metro Baseball League Provides Over $71k for Host Communities in 2022

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metro Baseball League, a non-profit organization created to serve youth baseball in Minnesota and Wisconsin, is proud to announce that they contributed over $71k to the communities that hosted MBL League Playoffs, Minnesota Baseball State Tournaments, the Metro Baseball League August Classic, and the Metro Baseball Fall League for the 2022 season.

"We're thrilled that we were not only able to return to normal for the 2022 season, but we had one of our most successful seasons across the board this year, in fact, Fall League alone grew to 318 teams, with 1,560 games played and 66 host communities participating," said Bob Lilledahl, MBL Executive Director. "The success of youth baseball is always dependent on community participation, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the high level of help we had in 2022, and that we were able to provide over $71,000 back to our MBL, MBT, Aug Classic host communities, above and beyond their gate receipts and concessions means the world to us."

"It's beyond gratifying for us to be able to give back to our youth baseball communities. It's literally why we all do what we do," said Lilledahl. "Developing positive relationships with our member communities is so crucial to our goals – to provide the means and opportunity for youth baseball to thrive. Not only do the kids get to have fun playing baseball, but they're all learning so many life lessons that will benefit them down the road. Community participation is crucial for us to be successful and it's important to us that our platforms become win-win for everyone involved."

MBL continued its growth surge in 2022, with more participation in Metro Baseball League play, Minnesota Baseball Tournament play, and Metro Baseball Fall League, as well as multiple clinics and special events including Twins, Saints, and Northwoods League games.

About

MBL / MBT is dedicated to offering community-based baseball, while keeping fees low for participants aged 8-16. With over 10,000 athletes, it's one of the largest independent of its kind in the nation. It is a 501(c)(3) organization and offer grants to communities for field and facilities enhancements along with scholarships for those in need.

Learn more about MBL

For more information, visit mbl.bz or call MBL Executive Director, Bob Lilledahl at 952.746.7754

SOURCE The Metro Baseball League