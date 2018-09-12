Metro Exhibits Announces Jamal Lewis Segment to Premiere September 13th
17:07 ET
PINE BROOK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamal Lewis, former NFL champion and running back for the Baltimore Ravens will have a segment to premiere on September 13th, 2018 before the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. In this short video, Jamal's incredible story post-NFL career is showcased along with his work, family, and home life. The film shows Jamal's success in the trade show industry and in many other promising ventures due to his entrepreneurial spirit and constant drive for success.
Metro Exhibits is proud to have Jamal Lewis as our colleague and partner. His life after football has been an amazing story of perseverance, family, and friendship. Jamal is one of two former NFL stars to work with Metro Exhibits, working alongside former Giants and NFL champion Ottis "OJ" Anderson. Tune in live to the NFL Network on Thursday, September 13th to see the premiere of Jamal's amazing story.
SOURCE Metro Exhibits
