Metro Optical and LXT Networks Partner to Deliver Internet Access and SDWAN Services Throughout the Emerging Markets of Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Optical, a carrier neutral company that specializes in providing cloud, internet and high capacity global data connectivity and LXT Networks, a wholesale specialist providing intra-ASEAN terrestrial connectivity, have today announced a strategic partnership to offer internet access and SDWAN services throughout Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

The partnership enables both companies to fully satisfy the requirements and connectivity needs of those ISP's, Carriers and MNC's seeking delivery of services in the emerging markets of Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Metro Optical and LXT Networks have commenced delivering internet access and SDWAN services connecting existing and new customers in the 'CLMV' (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) region, one of the fastest growing regions in the world. The first service under this partnership arrangement has recently been delivered into Thailand.

"Metro Optical has always been committed to providing its customers with first class connectivity, and this partnership confirms our position as a global leader in this space not only in traditional markets but now also in emerging markets in SE Asia," said Ande Hornig, Principal of Metro Optical.

Tom Sastararuchi, Chief Executive Officer at LXT Networks stated: "We are highly satisfied with this partnership agreement with such a progressive player as Metro Optical which highlights the strength of our network and the solid nature of our strategy. The partnership with Metro Optical adds further value to investments made by our shareholder StrataNet Group and the development of an innovative and Flexible product set throughout SE Asia."

About Metro Optical

Metro Optical, is a carrier neutral company that specializes in providing cloud, internet and high capacity global data connectivity based in New York City.

For more information visit www.metrooptical.com

About LXT Networks

With a focus on Thailand and its border countries including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, LXT Networks provide wholesale services of Trans-ASEAN terrestrial connectivity, diverse routes, as well as connectivity to major submarine Cables capacities including AAE-1, TIS, SeaMeWe, APG, AAG, SJC, FEA to international carrier, Operators, and ISP's. LXT Networks is a Carrier Neutral Operator powered by Loxley Wireless Public Company Limited and StrataNet Group, ultimately connecting the network assets of these two strategic partners.

Loxley Wireless Public Company Limited owns several telecom licenses in Thailand, examples are Type 3 license for Cable Landing Stations, License to Construct, Own, and Operate Terrestrial Fiber Optic Networks, and the Right of Way and Permission to lay cable along the State Railway of Thailand. StrataNet Group intelligently connects existing subsea network assets across Asia to its' significant terrestrial footprint throughout SE Asia.

StrataNet Group's growing network expands across 12 countries, with 53 landing points and multiple entries in each country.

For more information please visit www.lxtnetworks.com and www.stratanetgroup.com

