Metro Phoenix Bank Reports Earnings of $849,000, or $0.23 per Diluted Share in 1Q2019 and Loan Growth of 7.57%

PHOENIX, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink:MPHX)("Bank") announced net income for quarter ending March 31, 2019 increased 1.07% to $849,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, from $840,000, or $0.22 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income increased 2.54% from $828,000 in the first quarter of 2018.

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Although first quarter earnings represent only a modest increase from the linked quarter and year-over-year comparisons, it continues to support the consistency of the Metro Phoenix Bank business model, which has generated earnings of at least $0.22 per diluted share in four of the past five previous quarters. Furthermore, with several new producers added to the lending team over the past two quarters, earnings growth is expected to accelerate throughout the balance of 2019. The Bank's loan growth was strong in the first quarter and we believe the benefits of this new production will begin to materialize in the second quarter and beyond."

First Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Net Income for the quarter was $849,000 , or $0.23 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. ROA of 1.67% for the quarter;



ROE of 10.96% for the quarter;

NIM of 5.09% for the quarter, with the total cost of funds of 0.76%, compared to the linked quarter of 0.72%.

SBA Gains on Sale of $150,000 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Provision Expense of $0 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Efficiency Ratio of 58.21% for the quarter.

Loan growth of 7.57% for the quarter.

Deposit growth of 4.32% for the quarter.

Non-Performing Asset Ratio is stable at 0.05%, compared to the linked quarter of 0.05%.

Balance Sheet: Total assets grew by 3.91% to $207.0 million at March 31, 2019 and increased 14.26% compared to $181.2 million a year ago. Total loans grew by 7.57% to $163.6 million at March 31, 2019 and increased 13.22% compared to $144.5 million a year ago. Total deposits grew by 4.32% to $171.4 million at March 31, 2019 and increased 14.93% compared to $149.1 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.73 million at March 31, 2019, or 1.05% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $31.9 million at March 31, 2019, from $30.9 million the preceding quarter. At March 31, 2019, book value and tangible book value were $9.32 per share compared to $9.08 per share at December 31, 2018 and $8.39 per share a year ago.

Capital Management

The Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at March 31, 2019. The Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios Bank

03/31/19 Regulatory

Well Capitalized Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 15.51% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 20.38% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 20.38% 8.00% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 21.53% 10.00%

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, commercial real estate construction loans, to a robust treasury management platform that includes a specialty Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Summary Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)





















For the Three months

For the Three months





ended March 31,

ended March 31,

Year-End

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018 Summary Income Data

















Interest Income 2,914

2,528

2,914

2,528

10,762 Interest expense 386

196

386

196

1,130 Net Interest Income 2,528

2,332

2,528

2,332

9,632 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses -

50

-

50

135 Non-interest income 217

294

217

294

674 Non-interest expense 1,598

1,460

1,598

1,460

5,794 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes 1,147

1,116

1,147

1,116

4,340 Provision for income tax 298

288

298

288

1,126 Net Income 849

828

849

828

3,214



















Per Share Data:

















Shares outstanding end-of-period 3,424

3,386

3,424

3,386

3,408 Earnings per common share 0.25

0.24

0.25

0.24

0.94 Earnings per common share (Diluted) 0.23

0.22

0.23

0.22

0.85 Cash dividend declared -

-

-

-

- Total shareholders' equity 31,912

28,411

31,912

28,411

30,947 Book value per share 9.32

8.39

9.32

8.39

9.08



















Selected Balance Sheet Data:

















Total assets 207,036

181,192

207,036

181,192

199,245 Securities available-for-sale 940

1,045

940

1,045

974 Loans 163,609

144,507

163,609

144,507

152,099 Allowance for loan losses 1,726

1,633

1,726

1,633

1,676 Deposits 171,404

149,139

171,404

149,139

164,303 Other borrowings 3,100

-

3,100

-

3,100 Shareholders' equity 31,912

28,411

31,912

28,411

30,947



















Performance Ratios:

















Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%) 10.96%

12.00%

10.96%

12.00%

11.00% Net interest margin (%) 5.09%

5.52%

5.09%

5.52%

5.28% Average assets 205,712

176,634

205,712

176,634

187,346 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.67%

1.90%

1.67%

1.90%

1.72% Shareholders' equity to assets (%) 15.41%

15.68%

15.41%

15.68%

15.53% Efficiency ratio (%) 58.21%

55.60%

58.21%

55.60%

56.22%



















Asset Quality Data:

















Nonaccrual loans 103

-

103

-

105 Troubled debt restructurings 15

425

15

425

380 Other real estate -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets 103

-

103

-

105 Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) 0.05%

0.00%

0.05%

0.00%

0.05% Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.06%

0.00%

0.06%

0.00%

0.07% Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.05%

1.13%

1.05%

1.13%

1.10% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) 1675.73%

0.00%

1675.73%

0.00%

1596.19% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%) 1675.73%

0.00%

1675.73%

0.00%

1596.19% Net charge-offs for period (50)

(1)

(50)

(1)

41 Average loans 153,393

138,802

153,393

138,802

145,525 Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%) -0.03%

0.00%

-0.03%

0.00%

0.03%



















Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 15.51%

16.03%

15.51%

16.03%

15.60% Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 20.38%

20.44%

20.38%

20.44%

20.94% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 20.38%

20.44%

20.38%

20.44%

20.94% Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 21.53%

21.64%

21.53%

21.64%

22.12%

Contact: Stephen P. Haggard

President & CEO

602-346-1800

shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

