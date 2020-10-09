Metro Supply Chain Group acquires consulting firm Supply Chain Alliance

Acquisition further enhances MSCG's position as a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group (MSCG), a North American leader in end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Supply Chain Alliance (SCA), a Toronto-based consulting firm focused on helping clients solve the complex challenges inherent in modern supply chains.

"New challenges and disruptions in global supply chains continue at an unprecedented pace," says Martin Graham, Group President of MSCG. "With this acquisition, we can respond faster with the right strategy, plan and execution to help clients succeed."

SCA has a 27-year track record of successful engagements with a diverse portfolio of over 250 clients across North America. SCA's team of results-driven, seasoned supply chain professionals provide deep expertise in everything from supply chain strategy and assessment, network design optimization, and forecasting and replenishment, to distribution centre design, operational turnarounds, and transportation management.

"The market needs innovative, cost-effective and pragmatic solutions to quickly deal with complex multi-channel operations. This is where SCA excels," explains Mike Croza, SCA's Managing Partner. "With MSCG's investment, we will further deepen our bench strength and capabilities to provide the appropriate automated solutions for our clients."

While SCA will continue to operate as an independent organization, the two organizations will come together to further develop experienced teams with unique skills and capabilities, with the objective of becoming the most attractive place to work in the supply chain industry.

"Under Mike's leadership, SCA will be managed as a distinct brand within the Group to maintain the independence necessary to offer customers the best advice and solutions," says Chiko Nanji, Group Chairman of MSCG. "This acquisition is incredibly strategic to our clients. The partnership with SCA is a natural fit between two strong, long-standing organizations who share a commitment to thought leadership, entrepreneurship and a focus on operational excellence for our customers."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain Group (MSCG) operates a significant network of over 70 sites across North America and Europe with a team of more than 6,000 associates. Its scale, deep capabilities and entrepreneurial structure enable it to quickly solve its customers' most challenging supply chain needs.

The Group is privately held by its founder, Chiko Nanji, with the support and backing of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) as a financial partner.

About Supply Chain Alliance

Recognized as a leader in supply chain strategy, Supply Chain Alliance (SCA) has helped a diverse portfolio of over 250 clients across North America navigate the complexities inherent in fast-changing supply chains for 27 years.

SCA's team of results-driven, seasoned supply chain professionals provide deep expertise in everything from supply chain strategy and assessment, network design optimization, and forecasting and replenishment, to distribution center design, operational turnarounds, and transportation management. Focused on innovative, cost-effective and pragmatic solutions, SCA accelerates the change customers need to transform their businesses.

