Metro Toronto Convention Centre Increases Support for Local Food and Wine

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is pleased to announce that it will continue to increase the presence of local food and wine in its menu offerings, an initiative that reflects the facility's continued commitment to supporting local businesses and showcasing the best Ontario has to offer.

Last year the MTCC welcomed over 1.5 million attendees from around the world, and for every person attending a dinner or reception one glass of Ontario wine was served. The MTCC proudly supports local farms by actively buying local ingredients for its culinary team in large volume. Overall, approximately 65% of all food and beverage items procured by the Centre in 2017 were locally sourced, including over 75% of all meat, fish and dairy. Buying local produce and meat helps sustain farmland, supports farmers in the community and provides high quality food for attendees. The culinary team also spearheads a dry age meat aging program that can serve aged local Ontario beef to up to 3,500 guests.

The Centre served 45,000 bottles of Ontario wine last year, a figure that the facility hopes to increase this year by dedicating over 80% of its new wine list to local Ontario wine only. The local wine selections for this year's new enhanced list were carefully chosen in a unique blind tasting exercise by three expert sommeliers to ensure a fair and objective process. They scored 80 local wines on a 100-point scale based on appearance, nose and taste.

The new wine list and menu, with increased local food and wine selections, will be effective August 1, 2018 for a period of 18 months.

"Our goal is to make a significant positive impact on the local food and wine industry," said Richard Willett, Vice President of Food & Beverage at the MTCC. "We continue to be excited that over a million visitors to our Centre each year have the opportunity to experience the terroir from local farms."

For more information on our local food and wine programs, please go to: www.mtccc.com/food-beverage/local/

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada's number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 33 years, the Centre has hosted over 20,000 events and has added $6.3 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

SOURCE Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Related Links

http://www.mtcc.ca

