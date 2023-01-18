MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Jan 18, 2023, 15:25 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
[email protected]
Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
[email protected]
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
