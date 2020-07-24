MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2020

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 24, 2020

ATLANTA, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $13.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 13.92%, compared to 18.21% for the first quarter of 2020 and 29.61% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Efficiency ratio of 45.6%, compared to 42.9% for the first quarter of 2020 and 36.3% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Total loans increased by $103.4 million, or 8.2%, to $1.36 billion from the previous quarter.
  • $96.1 million in loans funded to almost 1,800 customers under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
  • Total deposits increased by $107.0 million, or 8.6%, to $1.35 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery ratio of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020 and a net charge-off ratio of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company is closely monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to ninety days. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had 89 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $157.5 million who were approved for a three month payment deferral. Of these non-SBA payment deferrals, 23 loans totaling $71.0 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.4% were in the hotel industry and 13 loans totaling $9.0 million with a weighted average LTV of 52.7% were in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 48 loans totaling $117.4 million in the hotel industry and 115 loans totaling $38.6 million in the restaurant industry.

As a preferred SBA lender, we participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approved and funded almost 1,800 PPP loans totaling $96.1 million. The PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances.

As of June 30, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 55.2% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average LTV of approximately 57.8%. As of June 30, 2020, 19.2% of our residential mortgages were approved for a hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for three months. The following table presents our outstanding residential mortgage balances, weighted average amortized LTVs and approved payment deferrals by property state.













(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

Approved Payment Deferrals




% of Total








Outstanding

Mortgage

Weighted

Outstanding

State

Loan Balance

Portfolio

Average LTV

Loan Balance


% of State

New York

$ 347,285

46.0%

55.9%

$ 81,825

23.6%

Georgia

182,491

24.2%

59.1%

29,824

16.3%

Pennsylvania

50,199

6.6%

61.9%

3,244

6.5%

New Jersey

42,581

5.6%

56.6%

8,646

20.3%

Texas


37,997

5.0%

60.4%

5,852

15.4%

Florida

34,777

4.6%

60.6%

5,578

16.0%

Virginia

27,068

3.6%

57.4%

4,659

17.2%

Other (AL, CA, DC, CT, MA, MD)

33,123

4.4%

60.0%

5,661

17.1%

   Total residential real estate loans

$ 755,521

100.0%

57.8%

$ 145,289

19.2%

Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 21.2%, from $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $2.1 million and the increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, partially offset by the decrease in noninterest expense of $425,000 while net interest income remained flat. Net income decreased $5.3 million, or 40.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $6.6 million and a $1.1 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by the increase in net interest income of $595,000 and a slight decrease of $210,000 in noninterest expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 7.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and a 144 basis points decrease in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash account. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 8.3%, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, while average loan balances increased by only $7.4 million.

Interest expense totaled $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 30.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 48 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $69.4 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $2.3 million, or 41.8%, primarily due to a 85 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $175.1 million decrease in average time deposit balances.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.09% compared to 4.19% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 10 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 46 basis points to 1.32% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 49 basis points to 4.93% from 5.42% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $30.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $46.7 million, offset by a $26.3 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $62.2 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $69.4 million and average borrowings increased by $7.2 million. PPP loan interest and fee income recognized during the quarter, which is included in interest and fees on commercial and industrial loans, had a 17 basis points dilutive impact on the yield on average loans and a 20 basis points dilutive impact on the net interest margin.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18 basis points to 4.09% from 4.27%, primarily due to a 91 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $987.2 million and a decrease of 90 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.56 billion. Average earning assets increased by $123.6 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $91.3 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts, $25.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell and $7.4 million in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $15.8 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $76.1 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 27.7%, from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees as mortgage volume significantly declined during the quarter and no gains were earned from the sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the quarter. We recorded a $531,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset and a $857,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset during the second quarter of 2020. These servicing asset gains had a $0.04 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $6.6 million, or 54.5%, primarily due to the decrease in mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $188.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2020 compared to mortgage loan sales of $205.9 million during the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $425,000, or 4.2%, from $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased by $210,000, or 2.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 42.9% and 36.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 44.3% compared with 40.3% for the same period in 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 26.7%, compared to 26.6% for the first quarter of 2020 and 25.6% for the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $117.2 million, or 7.3%, from $1.60 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $197.2 million, or 12.9%, from $1.52 billion at June 30, 2019. The $117.2 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $103.4 million and cash and due from banks of $7.3 million, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $197.2 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $57.2 million, securities purchased under agreements to resell of $25.0 million, and loans held for investment of $176.6 million, partially offset by a $69.7 million decrease in loans held for sale.

Loans

Loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, were $1.36 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, or 8.2%, compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $176.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from prior quarter was primarily due to a $81.4 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $21.3 million increase in residential mortgages. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no loans held for sale at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Loans held for sale were $69.7 million at June 30, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.35 billion, an increase of $107.0 million, or 8.6%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $53.7 million, or 4.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.30 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $128.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits and $38.5 million increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $73.9 million decrease in time deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits and money market accounts was partially due to a large portion of our PPP loan funds being deposited into our customer's accounts at the bank.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $449.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $321.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $309.3 million at June 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 33.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 25.8% at March 31, 2020, and 23.9% at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $900.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $921.9 million at March 31, 2020, and $986.8 million at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 66.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 74.2% at March 31, 2020, and 76.1% at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020, and a net charge-off of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019. We increased the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the quarter. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $635,000 from $14.3 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $3.1 million from $16.8 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to a $609,000 decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.58% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.54% at both March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.62%. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 59.66% at June 30, 2020, compared to 49.47% and 38.67% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President & Chief Financial Officer

SVP/Senior Accounting Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

[email protected]

[email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

























As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

19,083

$

20,556

$

20,625

$

21,908

$

20,818

$

39,639

$

40,680

Interest expense

3,240

4,646

5,681

5,929

5,570

7,886

10,628

Net interest income

15,843

15,910

14,944

15,979

15,248

31,753

30,052

Provision for loan losses

1,061









1,061


Noninterest income

5,500

7,509

9,360

11,001

12,098

13,109

19,532

Noninterest expense

9,724

10,049

9,840

10,162

9,934

19,873

19,998

Income tax expense

2,819

3,554

3,794

4,462

4,452

6,373

7,894

Net income

7,739

9,816

10,670

12,356

12,960

17,555

21,692

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.30

$

0.38

$

0.42

$

0.51

$

0.54

$

0.69

$

0.90

Diluted income per share

$

0.30

$

0.38

$

0.42

$

0.50

$

0.53

$

0.68

$

0.89

Dividends per share

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.10

$

0.22

$

0.20

Book value per share (at period end)

$

8.94

$

8.76

$

8.49

$

8.00

$

7.58

$

8.94

$

7.58

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,674,067

25,529,891

25,529,891

24,305,378

24,305,378

25,674,067

24,305,378

Weighted average diluted shares

25,717,339

25,736,435

25,586,733

24,502,621

24,386,049

25,731,714

24,427,642

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.89

%

2.44

%

2.57

%

3.07

%

3.44

%

2.16

%

2.94

%

Return on average equity

13.92

18.21

20.40

26.44

29.61

16.03

25.46

Dividend payout ratio

36.53

28.80

26.36

21.79

18.85

32.21

22.57

Yield on total loans

5.69

6.11

6.04

6.22

6.11

5.90

6.15

Yield on average earning assets

4.93

5.42

5.27

5.78

5.83

5.17

5.81

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.32

1.78

2.06

2.23

2.23

1.56

2.16

Cost of deposits

1.38

1.86

2.15

2.29

2.23

1.63

2.17

Net interest margin

4.09

4.19

3.82

4.22

4.27

4.14

4.30

Efficiency ratio(1)

45.56

42.91

40.49

37.66

36.33

44.30

40.33

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

(0.11)

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.00

1.13

1.30

1.18

1.41

1.00

1.41

ALL to nonperforming loans

59.66

49.47

46.54

47.19

38.67

59.66

38.67

ALL to loans held for investment

0.58

0.54

0.59

0.54

0.54

0.58

0.54

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

101.48

%

101.67

%

88.97

%

94.46

%

91.88

%

101.48

%

91.88

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

33.28

25.83

22.34

23.30

23.87

33.28

23.87

Common equity to assets

13.32

13.94

13.28

11.82

12.09

13.32

12.09

Leverage ratio

13.44

13.40

12.70

11.68

11.67

13.44

11.67

Common equity tier 1 ratio

21.75

21.75

21.31

18.82

17.99

21.75

17.99

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

21.75

21.75

21.31

18.82

17.99

21.75

17.99

Total risk-based capital ratio

22.53

22.44

22.01

19.51

18.66

22.53

18.66

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

1,136,824

$

1,186,825

$

1,168,601

$

1,122,551

$

1,016,352

$

1,136,824

$

1,016,352

Mortgage loan production

48,850

120,076

112,259

163,517

188,713

168,926

339,781

Mortgage loan sales



92,737

106,548

152,503

205,893

92,737

261,016

SBA loans serviced for others

476,629

464,576

441,593

446,266

443,830

476,629

443,830

SBA loan production

114,988

43,447

30,763

48,878

45,850

158,435

75,406

SBA loan sales

35,247

29,958

30,065

28,914

28,675

65,205

59,426

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


















As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

208,325

$

201,020

$

270,496

$

264,981

$

151,117

Federal funds sold

7,444

6,618

5,917

9,567

5,966

Cash and cash equivalents

215,769

207,638

276,413

274,548

157,083

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

40,000

40,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

18,415

18,182

15,695

15,913

17,846

Loans

1,364,989

1,261,603

1,161,162

1,259,046

1,188,419

Allowance for loan losses

(7,894)

(6,859)

(6,839)

(6,850)

(6,483)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

1,357,095

1,254,744

1,154,323

1,252,196

1,181,936

Loans held for sale





85,793



69,686

Accrued interest receivable

8,270

5,534

5,101

5,465

5,290

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4,873

4,873

3,842

3,842

1,292

Premises and equipment, net

14,231

14,344

14,460

14,484

14,465

Operating lease right-of-use asset

11,220

11,663

11,957

12,431

12,783

Foreclosed real estate, net

423

423

423

423

SBA servicing asset, net

8,446

7,598

8,188

8,566

8,682

Mortgage servicing asset, net

16,064

16,791

18,068

17,740

16,771

Bank owned life insurance

20,450

20,335

20,219

20,101

19,982

Other assets

6,501

2,417

2,376

4,036

3,693

Total assets

$

1,721,757

$

1,604,542

$

1,631,858

$

1,644,745

$

1,524,509
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

449,185

$

320,982

$

292,008

$

311,198

$

309,343

Interest-bearing deposits

900,713

921,899

1,015,369

1,024,154

986,844

Total deposits

1,349,898

1,242,881

1,307,377

1,335,352

1,296,187

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

80,000

80,000

60,000

60,000

Other borrowings

3,060

3,097

3,129

3,154

3,585

Operating lease liability

11,769

12,198

12,476

12,922

13,253

Accrued interest payable

549

760

890

940

1,415

Other liabilities

47,060

41,871

31,262

37,955

25,752

Total liabilities

$

1,492,336

$

1,380,807

$

1,415,134

$

1,450,323

$

1,340,192
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

257

255

255

243

243

Additional paid-in capital

54,524

54,142

53,854

39,526

39,096

Retained earnings

174,518

169,606

162,616

154,652

144,989

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

122

(268)

(1)

1

(11)

Total shareholders' equity

229,421

223,735

216,724

194,422

184,317

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,721,757

$

1,604,542

$

1,631,858

$

1,644,745

$

1,524,509

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

18,826

$

19,508

$

19,483

$

20,857

$

20,159

$

38,334

$

38,998

Other investment income

196

882

1,023

907

496

1,078

1,364

Federal funds sold

61

166

119

144

163

227

318

  Total interest income

19,083

20,556

20,625

21,908

20,818

39,639

40,680






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

3,096

4,514

5,576

5,873

5,445

7,610

10,502

FHLB advances and other borrowings

144

132

105

56

125

276

126

  Total interest expense

3,240

4,646

5,681

5,929

5,570

7,886

10,628






















  Net interest income

15,843

15,910

14,944

15,979

15,248

31,753

30,052






















Provision for loan losses

1,061









1,061























  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,782

15,910

14,944

15,979

15,248

30,692

30,052






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

202

287

296

294

262

489

517

Other service charges, commissions and fees

970

2,203

2,335

2,592

3,058

3,173

5,457

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



2,529

2,687

2,901

2,615

2,529

3,553

Mortgage servicing income, net

783

372

2,046

2,594

3,315

1,155

4,654

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,276

1,301

1,148

1,404

1,565

2,577

2,892

SBA servicing income, net

1,959

516

665

900

1,137

2,475

2,180

Other income

310

401

183

316

146

711

279

  Total noninterest income

5,500

7,609

9,360

11,001

12,098

13,109

19,532






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

5,749

6,513

5,997

6,573

6,037

12,262

12,353

Occupancy

1,277

1,211

1,202

1,161

1,231

2,488

2,386

Data Processing

201

277

264

245

227

478

520

Advertising

140

161

194

142

143

301

313

Other expenses

2,357

1,987

2,183

2,041

2,296

4,344

4,426

  Total noninterest expense

9,724

10,149

9,840

10,162

9,934

19,873

19,998






















  Income before provision for income taxes

10,558

13,370

14,464

16,818

17,412

23,928

29,586

Provision for income taxes

2,819

3,554

3,794

4,462

4,452

6,373

7,894

  Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,739

$

9,816

$

10,670

$

12,356

$

12,960

$

17,555

$

21,692

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




























Three Months Ended




June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

167,059

$

97

0.23

%

$

193,361

$

802

1.67

%

$

75,775

$

427

2.26

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

40,000

57

0.57

32,033

140

1.76

15,000

114

3.05

Securities available for sale

18,410

103

2.25

16,664

106

2.56

18,447

118

2.57

  Total investments

225,469

257

0.46

242,058

1,048

1.74

109,222

659

2.42

Construction and development

31,617

421

5.36

27,233

397

5.86

30,060

490

6.54

Commercial real estate

472,113

6,246

5.32

476,684

7,251

6.12

457,599

7,599

6.66

Commercial and industrial

111,629

2,076

7.48

60,019

979

6.56

42,603

791

7.45

Residential real estate

714,095

10,025

5.65

718,469

10,840

6.07

790,667

11,219

5.69

Consumer and other

1,275

58

18.30

1,629

41

10.12

2,444

60

9.85

  Gross loans(2)

1,330,729

18,826

5.69

1,284,034

19,508

6.11

1,323,373

20,159

6.11

Total earning assets

1,556,198

19,083

4.93

1,526,092

20,556

5.42

1,432,595

20,818

5.83

Noninterest-earning assets

93,152






93,504






80,439





Total assets

1,649,350






1,619,596






1,513,034





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

64,081

40

0.25

58,202

43

0.30

51,413

43

0.34

Money market deposits

207,785

393

0.76

189,262

669

1.42

121,511

683

2.25

Time deposits

632,257

2,663

1.69

726,034

3,802

2.11

807,311

4,719

2.34

  Total interest-bearing deposits

904,123

3,096

1.38

973,498

4,514

1.86

980,235

5,445

2.23

Borrowings

83,096

144

0.70

75,876

132

0.70

22,822

125

2.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities

987,219

3,240

1.32

1,049,374

4,646

1.78

1,003,057

5,570

2.23

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

377,136






299,088






304,220





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

61,449






54,325






30,193





  Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

438,585






353,413






334,413





  Shareholders' equity

223,546






216,809






175,564





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,649,350





$

1,619,596





$

1,513,034





Net interest income



$

15,843





$

15,910





$

15,248


Net interest spread






3.61






3.64






3.60

Net interest margin






4.09






4.19






4.27

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




















Six Months Ended




June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

180,214

$

899

1.00

%

$

97,605

$

1,214

2.51

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

36,016

197

1.10

15,000

227

3.05

Securities available for sale

17,537

209

2.40

18,693

241

2.60

  Total investments

233,767

1,305

1.12

131,298

1,682

2.58

Construction and development

29,425

817

5.58

34,442

1,143

6.69

Commercial real estate

474,464

13,497

5.72

443,212

14,899

6.78

Commercial and industrial

85,781

3,055

7.16

38,129

1,392

7.36

Residential real estate

716,282

20,865

5.86

761,216

21,455

5.68

Consumer and other

1,430

100

14.06

2,666

109

8.24

  Gross loans(2)

1,307,382

38,334

5.90

1,279,665

38,998

6.15

Total earning assets

1,541,149

39,639

5.17

1,410,963

40,680

5.81

Noninterest-earning assets

93,323






78,108





Total assets

1,634,472






1,489,071





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

61,141

83

0.27

53,088

92

0.35

Money market deposits

214,105

1,062

1.00

103,190

1,135

2.22

Time deposits

663,564

6,465

1.96

820,912

9,275

2.28

  Total interest-bearing deposits

938,810

7,610

1.63

977,190

10,502

2.17

Borrowings

79,486

276

0.70

13,628

126

1.86

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,018,296

7,886

1.56

990,818

10,628

2.16

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

338,112






299,373





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

57,887






27,064





  Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

395,999






326,437





  Shareholders' equity

220,177






171,816





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,634,472





$

1,489,071





Net interest income



$

31,753





$

30,052


Net interest spread






3.61






3.65

Net interest margin






4.14






4.30

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA





























As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

42,847

3.1

%

$

36,477

2.9

%

$

31,739

2.7

%

$

42,106

3.3

%

$

37,132

3.1

%

Commercial Real Estate

429,019

31.3

431,205

34.1

424,950

36.5

436,692

34.6

420,332

35.3

Commercial and Industrial

141,540

10.3

60,183

4.8

53,105

4.6

47,247

3.8

43,771

3.7

Residential Real Estate

755,521

55.2

734,262

58.1

651,645

56.0

733,702

58.2

687,389

57.7

Consumer and other

967

0.1

1,454

0.1

1,768

0.2

1,658

0.1

2,287

0.2

Gross loans

$

1,369,894

100.0

%

$

1,263,581

100.0

%

$

1,163,207

100.0

%

$

1,261,405

100.0

%

$

1,190,911

100.0

%

  Unearned income

(4,905)



(1,978)



(2,045)



(2,359)



(2,492)


  Allowance for loan losses

(7,894)



(6,859)



(6,839)



(6,850)



(6,483)


Net loans

$

1,357,095


$

1,254,744


$

1,154,323


$

1,252,196


$

1,181,936


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$

10,335

$

10,944

$

12,236

$

11,039

$

13,633

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing







509


Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

2,896

2,922

2,459

2,969

3,130

Total non-performing loans

13,231

13,866

14,695

14,517

16,763

Other real estate owned

423

423

423

423


Total non-performing assets

$

13,654

$

14,289

$

15,118

$

14,940

$

16,763

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.97

%

1.10

%

1.26

%

1.15

%

1.41

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.79

0.89

0.93

0.91

1.10

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

59.66

49.47

46.54

47.19

38.67

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

























As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Balance, beginning of period

$

6,859

$

6,839

$

6,850

$

6,483

$

6,526

$

6,839

$

6,645

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(3)

(2)

(3)

(501)

(6)

(5)

(11)

Commercial and industrial



(25)





14

(25)

14

Residential real estate














Consumer and other

29

7

14

134

35

36

159

  Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

26

(20)

11

(367)

43

6

162

Provision for loan losses

1,061









1,061


Balance, end of period

$

7,894

$

6,859

$

6,839

$

6,850

$

6,483

$

7,894

$

6,483

Total loans at end of period

$

1,369,894

$

1,263,581

$

1,163,207

$

1,261,405

$

1,190,911

$

1,369,894

$

1,190,911

Average loans(1)

$

1,330,729

$

1,241,138

$

1,236,392

$

1,295,657

$

1,217,943

$

1,278,784

$

1,190,422

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

(0.11)

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.58

0.54

0.59

0.54

0.54

0.58

0.54

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

