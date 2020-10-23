MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $12.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 2.20%, compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.07% for the third quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average equity was 16.22%, compared to 13.92% for the second quarter of 2020 and 26.44% for the third quarter of 2019.

Efficiency ratio of 42.5%, compared to 45.6% for the second quarter of 2020 and 37.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

Total loans increased by $94.9 million , or 7.0%, to $1.46 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 7.0%, to from the previous quarter. Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.00%, compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020 and a net recovery ratio of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company continues to closely monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to six months. The Small Business Administration (SBA) also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of September 30, 2020, we had 24 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $82.5 million who were approved for a second round of payment deferrals. This is a significant decline from the first round of payment deferrals that were granted to our non-SBA commercial customers (89 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $157.5 million as of June 30, 2020). Included in the second round of non-SBA payment deferrals were 15 loans totaling $61.5 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.6% in the hotel industry and only one loan totaling $495,000 in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 50 loans totaling $122.9 million in the hotel industry and 116 loans totaling $35.6 million in the restaurant industry.

As a preferred SBA lender, we participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approved and funded over 1,800 PPP loans totaling $96.9 million. The PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances. As of October 22, 2020, none of our PPP loans had been granted a loan forgiveness by the SBA.

As of September 30, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 56.7% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average amortized LTV of approximately 55.8%. As of September 30, 2020, only 1.7% of our residential mortgages had been granted a second hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for up to three months. This is a significant decrease from the first round of payment deferrals granted during the second quarter of 2020, which made up 19.2% of our residential mortgage balances as of June 30, 2020.

Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.7 million, or 21.3%, from $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in noninterest income of $2.5 million, partially offset by the increase in provision for loan losses of $389,000 and the increase in noninterest expense of $426,000 while net interest income remained flat. Net income decreased $3.0 million, or 24.0%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $3.0 million and a $1.5 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by the decrease in provision for income taxes of $1.5 while net interest income and noninterest expense remained flat.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $952,000, or 5.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 64 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans. We recognized no PPP loan fee income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million recognized during the second quarter of 2020 as we reevaluated the estimated life of our PPP loan fee amortization period, extending it from 9 months to 24 months due to the uncertainty of the PPP loan forgiveness process. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest income decreased by $3.8 million, or 17.2%, primarily due to a 117 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans.

Interest expense totaled $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 32.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 44 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $34.0 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $3.7 million, or 63.0%, primarily due to a 135 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $270.1 million decrease in average time deposit balances.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.97% compared to 4.09% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 12 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 41 basis points to 0.91% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 42 basis points to 4.51% from 4.93% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $42.4 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $76.9 million, offset by a $34.3 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $32.5 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $34.0 million and average borrowings increased by only $1.5 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances had a 36 basis points impact on the yield on average loans and a 25 basis points impact on the net interest margin.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 25 basis points to 3.97% from 4.22%, primarily due to a 132 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $954.7 million and a decrease of 127 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.60 billion. Average earning assets increased by $95.4 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $25.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell and a $77.2 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $101.9 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $149.4 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $47.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 44.8%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $1.7 million fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and higher mortgage loan fees as mortgage volume significantly increased during the quarter. We also recorded a $89,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.05 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $3.0 million, or 27.6%, primarily due to the decrease in mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $120.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $163.5 million during the third quarter of 2019. There were no mortgage loan sales during the third quarter of 2020 compared to mortgage loan sales of $152.5 million during the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $10.2 million, an increase of $426,000, or 4.4%, from $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expense remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 42.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 45.6% and 37.7% for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 43.7% compared with 39.4% for the same period in 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 23.7%, compared to 26.7% for the second quarter of 2020 and 26.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was due to Georgia state tax credits recognized during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.74 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $18.1 million, or 1.1%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $95.1 million, or 5.8%, from $1.64 billion at September 30, 2019. The $18.1 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in loans of $94.9 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.1 million, partially offset by a $99.1 million decrease in cash and due from banks. The $95.1 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in securities purchased under agreements to resell of $25.0 million, loans of $200.9 million, and bank owned life insurance of $15.5 million, partially offset by a $155.7 million decrease in cash and due from banks.

Loans

Loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, were $1.46 billion, an increase of $94.9 million, or 7.0%, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $200.9 million, or 16.0%, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase from prior quarter was primarily due to a $75.8 million increase in residential mortgages, $18.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $96.9 million as of September 30, 2020. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 or September 30, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.34 billion, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 0.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020, and slight increase of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $1.34 billion at September 30, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $110.2 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $82.0 million increase in money market accounts and an $11.5 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits. The increase in money market accounts was partially due to the addition of a $40.0 million brokered money market account during the quarter.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $460.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $449.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $311.2 million at September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 34.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 33.3% at June 30, 2020, and 23.3% at September 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $877.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $900.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $1.0 billion at September 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 65.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 66.7% at June 30, 2020, and 76.7% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.00%, compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, and a net recovery of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019. We continue to increase the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the quarter. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.5 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, an increase of $3.8 million from $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.6 million from $14.9 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in accruing troubled debt restructured loans, offset by a $605,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans and $141,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.64% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2020 and 0.54% at September 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $96.9 million as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68%. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 54.24% at September 30, 2020, compared to 59.66% and 47.19% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



Contacts



Farid Tan Lucas Stewart President & Chief Financial Officer Chief Accounting Officer 770-455-4978 678-580-6414 [email protected] [email protected]





METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Selected income statement data:









































Interest income $ 18,131

$ 19,083

$ 20,556

$ 20,625

$ 21,908

$ 57,770

$ 62,588

Interest expense

2,192



3,240



4,646



5,681



5,929



10,078



16,557

Net interest income

15,939



15,843



15,910



14,944



15,979



47,962



46,031

Provision for loan losses

1,450



1,061



—



—



—



2,511



—

Noninterest income

7,964



5,500



7,509



9,360



11,001



21,073



30,533

Noninterest expense

10,150



9,724



10,049



9,840



10,162



30,023



30,160

Income tax expense

2,918



2,819



3,554



3,794



4,462



9,291



12,356

Net income

9,385



7,739



9,816



10,670



12,356



26,940



34,048

Per share data:









































Basic income per share $ 0.37

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 1.05

$ 1.40

Diluted income per share $ 0.36

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 1.05

$ 1.39

Dividends per share $ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

Book value per share (at period end) $ 9.23

$ 8.94

$ 8.76

$ 8.49

$ 8.00

$ 9.23

$ 8.00

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,674,067



25,674,067



25,529,891



25,529,891



24,305,378



25,674,067



24,305,378

Weighted average diluted shares

25,858,741



25,717,339



25,736,435



25,586,733



24,502,621



25,774,500



24,440,485

Performance ratios:









































Return on average assets

2.20 %

1.89 %

2.44 %

2.57 %

3.07 %

2.17 %

2.98 % Return on average equity

16.22



13.92



18.21



20.40



26.44



16.10



25.81

Dividend payout ratio

24.78



36.53



28.80



26.36



21.79



29.62



22.29

Yield on total loans

5.05



5.69



6.11



6.04



6.22



5.60



6.17

Yield on average earning assets

4.51



4.93



5.42



5.27



5.78



4.95



5.80

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

0.91



1.32



1.78



2.06



2.23



1.35



2.19

Cost of deposits

0.94



1.38



1.86



2.15



2.29



1.41



2.21

Net interest margin

3.97



4.09



4.19



3.82



4.22



4.08



4.27

Efficiency ratio(1)

42.46



45.56



42.91



40.49



37.66



43.66



39.39

Asset quality data (at period end):









































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.00 %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.00 %

(0.02) % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.19



1.00



1.13



1.30



1.18



1.19



1.18

ALL to nonperforming loans

54.24



59.66



49.47



46.54



47.19



54.24



47.19

ALL to loans held for investment

0.64



0.58



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.64



0.54

Balance sheet and capital ratios:









































Gross loans held for investment to deposits

109.50 %

101.48 %

101.67 %

88.97 %

94.46 %

109.50 %

94.46 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

34.44



33.28



25.83



22.34



23.30



34.44



23.30

Common equity to assets

13.63



13.32



13.94



13.28



11.82



13.63



11.82

Leverage ratio

13.44



13.44



13.40



12.70



11.68



13.44



11.68

Common equity tier 1 ratio

20.20



21.75



21.75



21.31



18.82



20.20



18.82

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

20.20



21.75



21.75



21.31



18.82



20.20



18.82

Total risk-based capital ratio

21.03



22.53



22.44



22.01



19.51



21.03



19.51

Mortgage and SBA loan data:









































Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 1,063,500

$ 1,136,824

$ 1,186,825

$ 1,168,601

$ 1,122,551

$ 1,063,500

$ 1,122,551

Mortgage loan production

120,337



48,850



120,076



112,259



163,517



289,263



503,298

Mortgage loan sales

—



—



92,737



106,548



152,503



92,737



413,519

SBA loans serviced for others

500,047



476,629



464,576



441,593



446,266



500,047



446,266

SBA loan production

52,742



114,899



43,447



30,763



48,878



211,088



124,284

SBA loan sales

37,923



35,247



29,958



30,065



28,914



103,128



88,340





(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)































As of the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 109,263

$ 208,325

$ 201,020

$ 270,496

$ 264,981 Federal funds sold

17,268



7,444



6,618



5,917



9,567 Cash and cash equivalents

126,531



215,769



207,638



276,413



274,548 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

40,000



40,000



40,000



15,000



15,000 Securities available for sale (at fair value)

18,204



18,415



18,182



15,695



15,913 Loans

1,459,899



1,364,989



1,261,603



1,161,162



1,259,046 Allowance for loan losses

(9,339)



(7,894)



(6,859)



(6,839)



(6,850) Loans less allowance for loan losses

1,450,560



1,357,095



1,254,744



1,154,323



1,252,196 Loans held for sale

—



—



—



85,793



— Accrued interest receivable

7,999



8,270



5,534



5,101



5,465 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,723



4,873



4,873



3,842



3,842 Premises and equipment, net

14,083



14,231



14,344



14,460



14,484 Operating lease right-of-use asset

10,786



11,220



11,663



11,957



12,431 Foreclosed real estate, net

282



423



423



423



423 SBA servicing asset, net

10,173



8,446



7,598



8,188



8,566 Mortgage servicing asset, net

14,599



16,064



16,791



18,068



17,740 Bank owned life insurance

35,578



20,450



20,335



20,219



20,101 Other assets

5,355



6,501



2,417



2,376



4,036 Total assets $ 1,739,873

$ 1,721,757

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745





























LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 460,679

$ 449,185

$ 320,982

$ 292,008

$ 311,198 Interest-bearing deposits

877,112



900,713



921,899



1,015,369



1,024,154 Total deposits

1,337,791



1,349,898



1,242,881



1,307,377



1,335,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000



80,000



80,000



60,000



60,000 Other borrowings

491



3,060



3,097



3,129



3,154 Operating lease liability

11,342



11,769



12,198



12,476



12,922 Accrued interest payable

310



549



760



890



940 Other liabilities

52,843



47,060



41,871



31,262



37,955 Total liabilities $ 1,502,777

$ 1,492,336

$ 1,380,807

$ 1,415,134

$ 1,450,323





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Preferred stock

—



—



—



—



— Common stock

257



257



255



255



243 Additional paid-in capital

55,098



54,524



54,142



53,854



39,526 Retained earnings

181,576



174,518



169,606



162,616



154,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

165



122



(268)



(1)



1 Total shareholders' equity

237,096



229,421



223,735



216,724



194,422 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,873

$ 1,721,757

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income:







































Loans, including Fees $ 17,880

$ 18,826

$ 19,508

$ 19,483

$ 20,857

$ 56,214

$ 59,855 Other investment income

187



196



882



1,023



907



1,265



2,271 Federal funds sold

64



61



166



119



144



291



462 Total interest income

18,131



19,083



20,556



20,625



21,908



57,770



62,588









































Interest expense:







































Deposits

2,046



3,096



4,514



5,576



5,873



9,656



16,375 FHLB advances and other borrowings

146



144



132



105



56



422



182 Total interest expense

2,192



3,240



4,646



5,681



5,929



10,078



16,557









































Net interest income

15,939



15,843



15,910



14,944



15,979



47,692



46,031









































Provision for loan losses

1,450



1,061



—



—



—



2,511



—









































Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,489



14,782



15,910



14,944



15,979



45,181



46,031









































Noninterest income:







































Service charges on deposit accounts

215



202



287



296



294



704



811 Other service charges, commissions and fees

2,023



970



2,203



2,335



2,592



5,196



8,049 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

—



—



2,529



2,687



2,901



2,529



6,454 Mortgage servicing income, net

235



783



372



2,046



2,594



1,390



7,248 Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,265



1,276



1,301



1,148



1,404



4,842



3,080 SBA servicing income, net

2,931



1,959



516



665



900



5,406



4,296 Other income

295



310



401



183



316



1,006



595 Total noninterest income

7,964



5,500



7,609



9,360



11,001



21,073



30,533









































Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits

6,416



5,749



6,513



5,997



6,573



18,678



18,926 Occupancy

1,302



1,277



1,211



1,202



1,161



3,790



3,547 Data Processing

287



201



277



264



245



765



765 Advertising

127



140



161



194



142



428



455 Other expenses

2,018



2,357



1,987



2,183



2,041



6,362



6,467 Total noninterest expense

10,150



9,724



10,149



9,840



10,162



30,023



30,160









































Income before provision for income taxes

12,303



10,558



13,370



14,464



16,818



36,231



46,404 Provision for income taxes

2,918



2,819



3,554



3,794



4,462



9,291



12,356 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,385

$ 7,739

$ 9,816

$ 10,670

$ 12,356

$ 26,940

$ 34,048







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



















































Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands) Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1) $ 132,781

$ 87

0.26 % $ 167,059

$ 97

0.23 % $ 141,239

$ 842

2.37 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell

40,000



61

0.61



40,000



57

0.57



15,000



107

2.83

Securities available for sale

18,161



103

2.26



18,410



103

2.25



16,486



102

2.45

Total investments

190,942



251

0.52



225,469



257

0.46



172,725



1,051

2.41

Construction and development

33,587



414

4.90



31,617



421

5.36



34,903



579

6.58

Commercial real estate

476,174



6,417

5.36



472,113



6,246

5.32



474,455



8,210

6.87

Commercial and industrial

139,083



870

2.49



111,629



2,076

7.48



46,931



837

7.08

Residential real estate

757,982



10,132

5.32



714,095



10,025

5.65



772,068



11,181

5.75

Consumer and other

844



47

22.15



1,275



58

18.30



2,142



50

9.26

Gross loans(2)

1,407,670



17,880

5.05



1,330,729



18,826

5.69



1,330,499



20,857

6.22

Total earning assets

1,598,612



18,131

4.51



1,556,198



19,083

4.93



1,503,224



21,908

5.78

Noninterest-earning assets

96,234













93,152













95,437











Total assets

1,694,846













1,649,350













1,598,661











Interest-bearing liabilities:















































NOW and savings deposits

73,299



42

0.23



64,081



40

0.25



49,880



40

0.32

Money market deposits

250,200



341

0.54



207,785



393

0.76



152,867



822

2.13

Time deposits

546,648



1,663

1.21



632,257



2,663

1.69



816,752



5,011

2.43

Total interest-bearing deposits

870,147



2,046

0.94



904,123



3,096

1.38



1,019,499



5,873

2.29

Borrowings

84,564



146

0.69



83,096



144

0.70



37,075



56

0.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

954,711



2,192

0.91



987,219



3,240

1.32



1,056,574



5,929

2.23

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits

445,970













377,136













303,759











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

64,045













61,449













52,954











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

510,015













438,585













356,713











Shareholders' equity

230,120













223,546













185,374











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,694,846











$ 1,649,350











$ 1,598,661











Net interest income





$ 15,939











$ 15,843











$ 15,979





Net interest spread











3.60













3.61













3.55

Net interest margin











3.97













4.09













4.22





(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



































Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands) Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:































Federal funds sold and other investments(1) $ 164,287

$ 986

0.80 % $ 112,310

$ 2,056

2.45 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell

37,354



258

0.92



15,000



334

2.98

Securities available for sale

17,747



312

2.35



17,949



343

2.55

Total investments

219,388



1,556

0.95



145,259



2,733

2.52

Construction and development

30,822



1,232

5.34



34,598



1,721

6.65

Commercial real estate

475,036



19,913

5.60



453,741



23,109

6.81

Commercial and industrial

103,680



3,925

5.06



41,096



2,229

7.25

Residential real estate

730,283



30,997

5.67



764,873



32,636

5.70

Consumer and other

1,233



147

15.93



2,490



160

8.59

Gross loans(2)

1,341,054



56,214

5.60



1,296,798



59,855

6.17

Total earning assets

1,560,442



57,770

4.95



1,442,057



62,588

5.80

Noninterest-earning assets

94,284













83,947











Total assets

1,654,726













1,526,004











Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and savings deposits

65,223



125

0.26



52,007



132

0.34

Money market deposits

231,414



1,403

0.81



119,931



1,957

2.18

Time deposits

619,118



8,128

1.75



819,510



14,286

2.33

Total interest-bearing deposits

915,755



9,656

1.41



991,448



16,375

2.21

Borrowings

81,191



422

0.69



21,529



182

1.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

996,946



10,078

1.35



1,012,977



16,557

2.19

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:































Noninterest-bearing deposits

374,310













300,851











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

59,954













35,791











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

434,264













336,642











Shareholders' equity

223,516













176,385











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,654,726











$ 1,526,004











Net interest income





$ 47,692











$ 46,031





Net interest spread











3.60













3.61

Net interest margin











4.08













4.27





(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA





















































As of the Quarter Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019









% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands) Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development $ 38,607

2.6 % $ 42,847

3.1 % $ 36,477

2.9 % $ 31,739

2.7 % $ 42,106

3.3 % Commercial Real Estate

447,596

30.6



429,019

31.3



431,205

34.1



424,950

36.5



436,692

34.6

Commercial and Industrial

146,880

10.0



141,540

10.3



60,183

4.8



53,105

4.6



47,247

3.8

Residential Real Estate

831,334

56.7



755,521

55.2



734,262

58.1



651,645

56.0



733,702

58.2

Consumer and other

505

0.1



967

0.1



1,454

0.1



1,768

0.2



1,658

0.1

Gross loans $ 1,464,922

100.0 % $ 1,369,894

100.0 % $ 1,263,581

100.0 % $ 1,163,207

100.0 % $ 1,261,405

100.0 % Unearned income

(5,023)







(4,905)







(1,978)







(2,045)







(2,359)





Allowance for loan losses

(9,339)







(7,894)







(6,859)







(6,839)







(6,850)





Net loans $ 1,450,560





$ 1,357,095





$ 1,254,744





$ 1,154,323





$ 1,252,196













METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS

































As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans $ 9,730

$ 10,335

$ 10,944

$ 12,236

$ 11,039

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing

—



—



—



—



509

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

7,487



2,896



2,922



2,459



2,969

Total non-performing loans

17,217



13,231



13,866



14,695



14,517

Other real estate owned

282



423



423



423



423

Total non-performing assets $ 17,499

$ 13,654

$ 14,289

$ 15,118

$ 14,940

































Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.18 %

0.97 %

1.10 %

1.26 %

1.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.01



0.79



0.89



0.93



0.91

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

54.24



59.66



49.47



46.54



47.19









METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES













































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Balance, beginning of period $ 7,894

$ 6,859

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,839

$ 6,645

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):









































Construction and development

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate

(3)



(3)



(2)



(3)



(501)



(8)



(512)

Commercial and industrial

—



—



(25)



—



—



(25)



14

Residential real estate

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other

8



29



7



14



134



44



293

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

5



26



(20)



11



(367)



11



(205)

Provision for loan losses

1,450



1,061



—



—



—



2,511



—

Balance, end of period $ 9,339

$ 7,894

$ 6,859

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 9,339

$ 6,850

Total loans at end of period $ 1,464,922

$ 1,369,894

$ 1,263,581

$ 1,163,207

$ 1,261,405

$ 1,464,922

$ 1,261,405

Average loans(1) $ 1,407,670

$ 1,330,729

$ 1,241,138

$ 1,236,392

$ 1,295,657

$ 1,319,606

$ 1,229,866

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.00 %

(0.02) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.64



0.58



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.64



0.54





(1) Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.metrocitybank.bank/

