METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

News provided by

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Oct 21, 2022, 09:58 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $52.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, compared to $44.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.07%, compared to 2.16% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.61% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 20.56%, compared to 20.65% for the second quarter of 2022 and 25.23% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.4%, compared to 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022 and 34.8% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets increased by $180.6 million, or 5.7%, to $3.35 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $208.3 million, or 7.5%, to $2.98 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $173.8 million, or 7.3%, to $2.57 billion from the previous quarter
  • Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.00%, compared to 0.00% for both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $793,000, or 4.9%, from $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million credit provision for loan losses recorded during the quarter, an increase in noninterest income of $448,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $431,000, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $432,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $1.4 million. Net income increased by $11,000, or 0.1%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This slight increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $4.3 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $423,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $4.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $1.9 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $38.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.3 million, or 16.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $276.0 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $145,000 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $341,000 recognized during the second quarter of 2022. As compared to the third quarter of 2021, interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $9.0 million, or 30.6%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $650.7 million.

Interest expense totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.7 million, or 203.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 93 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 95 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $112.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $128.6 million increase in average borrowings. As compared to the third quarter of 2021, interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $7.4 million, or 649.7%, due to a 120 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 135 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $486.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $134.7 million increase in average borrowings.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.84% compared to 4.26% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 29 basis points to 4.94% from 4.65% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 95 basis points to 1.51% from 0.56% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $232.2 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $276.0 million, offset by a decrease of $42.8 million in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $241.4 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $112.8 million and average borrowings increased by $128.6 million.

As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 73 basis points to 3.84% from 4.57%, primarily due to a 123 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.24 billion, offset by a 19 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.08 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $631.2 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $650.7 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $621.2 million from the third quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $486.5 million and an increase in average borrowings of $134.7 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.1 million, an increase of $448,000, or 9.6%, from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and higher gains on sale of SBA loans as no SBA loans were sold during the second quarter of 2022, partially offset by lower mortgage loan fees, gains on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage servicing income. During the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a $111,000 fair value gain on our SBA servicing asset and no fair value impairment adjustment was recorded on our mortgage servicing asset.

Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $4.4 million, or 46.5%, primarily due to much lower gains on sale of SBA loans, mortgage loan fees and mortgage servicing income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $12.7 million, a decrease of $431,000, or 3.3%, from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee salaries, professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance premiums. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $423,000, or 3.2%, primarily due to lower salaries and commissions, occupancy expenses and bank security expenses, partially offset by higher communications expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 36.4% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 37.6% and 34.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 35.2% compared with 35.6% for the same period in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 29.3%, compared to 26.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and 23.4% for the third quarter of 2021. The significant increase in the effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2022 was due to additional income tax expense of $1.4 million recorded during the quarter for the re-allocation of state income tax apportionment schedules for prior year's tax returns.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.35 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $180.6 million, or 5.7%, from $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $598.2 million, or 21.8%, from $2.75 billion at September 30, 2021. The $180.6 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans of $208.3 million, other assets of $13.6 million and federal funds sold of $12.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks of $56.0 million. The $598.2 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $616.6 million, federal funds sold of $13.4 million, equity securities of $9.5 million, bank owned life insurance of $9.6 million and other assets of $33.5 million, partially offset by a $86.9 million decrease in cash and due from banks. 

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.98 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $208.3 million, or 7.5%, compared to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $616.6 million, or 26.1%, compared to $2.36 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in loans at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in construction and development loans, a $27.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $181.7 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $5.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $1.6 million as of September 30, 2022. PPP loans totaled $8.9 million as of June 30, 2022 and $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 or September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.57 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $173.8 million, or 7.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $459.0 million, or 21.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.11 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 was due to a $199.5 million increase in time deposits and a $5.6 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $17.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $6.0 million decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $602.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $620.2 million at June 30, 2022 and $640.3 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 23.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 25.9% at June 30, 2022 and 30.3% at September 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.97 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.47 billion at September 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 76.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 74.1% at June 30, 2022 and 69.7% at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for loan losses of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $2.6 million provision expense during the third quarter of 2021. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the second quarter of 2022. The credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2022 was due to the release of additional reserves allocated for the uncertainties in our loan portfolio caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.00%, compared to 0.00% for both the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $32.5 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million from $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $19.4 million from $13.1 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 was due to a $2.3 million decrease in nonaccrual loans and a $37,000 decrease in accruing troubled debt restructurings, offset by a $766,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.50% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.60% at June 30, 2022 and 0.69% at September 30, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 53.25% at September 30, 2022, compared to 54.79% and 189.44% at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President

Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

[email protected]

[email protected]

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Selected income statement data:





















Interest income

$

38,297

$

33,025

$

31,953

$

30,857

$

29,324

$

103,275

$

77,884

Interest expense

8,509

2,805

1,300

1,236

1,135

12,614

3,336

Net interest income

29,788

30,220

30,653

29,621

28,189

90,661

74,548

Provision for loan losses

(1,703)



104

546

2,579

(1,599)

6,383

Noninterest income

5,101

4,653

7,656

7,491

9,532

17,410

26,312

Noninterest expense

12,688

13,119

12,179

12,512

13,111

37,986

35,912

Income tax expense

7,011

5,654

6,597

6,609

5,149

19,262

14,309

Net income

16,893

16,100

19,429

17,445

16,882

52,422

44,256

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

2.06

$

1.73

Diluted income per share

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

2.04

$

1.71

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.45

$

0.32

Book value per share (at period end)

$

13.76

$

12.69

$

12.19

$

11.40

$

10.84

$

13.76

$

10.84

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,370,417

25,451,125

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,370,417

25,465,236

Weighted average diluted shares

25,702,023

25,729,156

25,719,035

25,720,128

25,729,043

25,732,004

25,805,480

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

2.07

%

2.16

%

2.52

%

2.33

%

2.61

%

2.25

%

2.59

%

Return on average equity

20.56

20.65

26.94

24.80

25.23

22.57

23.09

Dividend payout ratio

22.75

23.85

19.76

20.52

18.24

21.98

18.64

Yield on total loans

5.11

4.95

5.00

4.93

5.16

5.03

5.19

Yield on average earning assets

4.94

4.65

4.34

4.32

4.75

4.65

4.79

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.51

0.56

0.24

0.24

0.28

0.79

0.32

Cost of deposits

1.48

0.55

0.27

0.27

0.28

0.79

0.30

Net interest margin

3.84

4.26

4.16

4.15

4.57

4.08

4.59

Efficiency ratio(1)

36.37

37.62

31.79

33.71

34.76

35.15

35.61

Asset quality data (at period end):





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.09

1.22

0.63

0.61

0.55

1.09

0.55

ALL to nonperforming loans

53.25

54.79

134.39

143.69

189.44

53.25

189.44

ALL to loans held for investment

0.50

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.50

0.69

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

116.21

%

115.86

%

105.72

%

110.98

%

112.15

%

116.21

%

112.15

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

23.43

25.87

25.84

26.18

30.32

23.43

30.32

Common equity to assets

10.42

10.20

9.88

9.34

10.04

10.42

10.04

Leverage ratio

9.90

10.31

9.46

9.44

10.34

9.90

10.34

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.18

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.61

16.18

16.61

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.18

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.61

16.18

16.61

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.94

17.60

18.22

17.77

17.64

16.94

17.64

Mortgage and SBA loan data:





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

550,587

$

589,500

$

605,112

$

608,208

$

669,358

$

550,587

$

669,358

Mortgage loan production

255,662

326,973

162,933

237,195

368,790

745,568

958,995

Mortgage loan sales



37,928

56,987





94,915


SBA loans serviced for others

489,120

504,894

528,227

542,991

549,818

489,120

549,818

SBA loan production

22,193

21,407

50,689

52,727

85,265

94,289

233,107

SBA loan sales

8,588



22,898

30,169

37,984

31,486

94,541

_____________________________________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.




METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

164,054

$

220,027

$

418,988

$

432,523

$

250,995

Federal funds sold

15,669

3,069

5,743

8,818

2,294

Cash and cash equivalents

179,723

223,096

424,731

441,341

253,289

Equity securities

10,452

10,778

11,024

11,386

993

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

19,978

21,394

23,886

25,733

16,507

Loans

2,978,318

2,770,020

2,512,300

2,505,070

2,361,705

Allowance for loan losses

(14,982)

(16,678)

(16,674)

(16,952)

(16,445)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

2,963,336

2,753,342

2,495,626

2,488,118

2,345,260

Loans held for sale





37,928



Accrued interest receivable

11,732

10,990

10,644

11,052

10,737

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,619

15,619

15,806

19,701

12,201

Premises and equipment, net

13,664

12,847

12,814

13,068

13,302

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,835

8,518

8,925

9,338

9,672

Foreclosed real estate, net

4,328

3,562

3,562

3,618

4,374

SBA servicing asset, net

8,324

8,216

10,554

10,234

10,916

Mortgage servicing asset, net

4,975

6,090

6,925

7,747

8,593

Bank owned life insurance

68,697

68,267

67,841

59,437

59,061

Other assets

38,776

25,131

12,051

5,385

5,323

Total assets

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

602,246

$

620,182

$

615,650

$

592,444

$

640,312

Interest-bearing deposits

1,968,607

1,776,826

1,766,491

1,670,576

1,471,515

Total deposits

2,570,853

2,397,008

2,382,141

2,263,020

2,111,827

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

375,000

380,000

500,000

300,000

Other borrowings

396

399

405

459

468

Operating lease liability

9,303

9,031

9,445

9,861

10,241

Accrued interest payable

1,489

703

207

204

208

Other liabilities

42,369

62,640

59,709

42,391

51,330

Total liabilities

$

2,999,410

$

2,844,781

$

2,831,907

$

2,815,935

$

2,474,074

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

254

255

255

255

255

Additional paid-in capital

48,914

49,831

51,753

51,559

51,181

Retained earnings

279,475

266,426

254,165

238,577

224,711

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

20,386

6,557

4,237

(168)

7

Total shareholders' equity

349,029

323,069

310,410

290,223

276,154

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

37,263

$

32,310

$

31,459

$

30,496

$

29,127

$

101,032

$

77,355

Other investment income

1,011

711

492

360

196

2,214

525

Federal funds sold

23

4

2

1

1

29

4

Total interest income

38,297

33,025

31,953

30,857

29,324

103,275

77,884























Interest expense:




















Deposits

6,964

2,384

1,139

1,069

968

10,487

2,879

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,545

421

161

167

167

2,127

457

Total interest expense

8,509

2,805

1,300

1,236

1,135

12,614

3,336























Net interest income

29,788

30,220

30,653

29,621

28,189

90,661

74,548












































Provision for loan losses

(1,703)



104

546

2,579

(1,599)

6,383












































Net interest income after provision for loan losses

31,491

30,220

30,549

29,075

25,610

92,260

68,165












































Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

509

518

481

466

446

1,508

1,230

Other service charges, commissions and fees

2,676

3,647

2,159

3,015

4,147

8,482

11,422

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



806

1,211





2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

(358)

(5)

101

95

132

(262)

(659)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

500



1,568

2,895

3,358

2,068

8,057

SBA servicing income, net

1,330

(1,077)

1,644

634

1,212

1,897

5,250

Other income

444

764

492

386

237

1,700

1,012

Total noninterest income

5,101

4,653

7,656

7,491

9,532

17,410

26,312























Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

7,756

7,929

7,096

7,819

8,679

22,781

22,293

Occupancy

1,167

1,200

1,227

1,206

1,295

3,594

3,822

Data Processing

270

261

277

252

257

808

848

Advertising

158

126

150

148

131

434

393

Other expenses

3,337

3,603

3,429

3,087

2,749

10,369

8,556

Total noninterest expense

12,688

13,119

12,179

12,512

13,111

37,986

35,912













Income before provision for income taxes

23,904

21,754

26,026

24,054

22,031

71,684

58,565

Provision for income taxes

7,011

5,654

6,597

6,609

5,149

19,262

14,309

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,893

$

16,100

$

19,429

$

17,445

$

16,882

$

52,422

$

44,256

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

151,177

$

903

2.37

%

$

193,955

$

592

1.22

%

$

188,296

$

111

0.23

%

Investment securities

34,792

131

1.49

35,754

123

1.38

17,244

86

1.98

Total investments

185,969

1,034

2.21

229,709

715

1.25

205,540

197

0.38

Construction and development

38,636

530

5.44

32,647

414

5.09

53,871

727

5.35

Commercial real estate

601,370

9,905

6.53

575,917

8,403

5.85

507,039

7,648

5.98

Commercial and industrial

50,605

909

7.13

54,423

915

6.74

102,813

2,576

9.94

Residential real estate

2,201,186

25,885

4.67

1,952,730

22,545

4.63

1,577,276

18,144

4.56

Consumer and other

137

34

98.46

266

33

49.76

208

32

61.04

Gross loans(2)

2,891,934

37,263

5.11

2,615,983

32,310

4.95

2,241,207

29,127

5.16

Total earning assets

3,077,903

38,297

4.94

2,845,692

33,025

4.65

2,446,747

29,324

4.75

Noninterest-earning assets

158,579






146,669






123,888





Total assets

3,236,482






2,992,361






2,570,635





Interest-bearing liabilities:
























NOW and savings deposits

186,459

338

0.72

197,460

102

0.21

115,775

59

0.20

Money market deposits

1,179,954

5,189

1.74

1,166,272

1,860

0.64

757,654

432

0.23

Time deposits

499,577

1,437

1.14

389,449

422

0.43

506,049

477

0.37

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,865,990

6,964

1.48

1,753,181

2,384

0.55

1,379,478

968

0.28

Borrowings

375,405

1,545

1.63

246,779

421

0.68

240,704

167

0.28

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,241,395

8,509

1.51

1,999,960

2,805

0.56

1,620,182

1,135

0.28

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

599,902






611,763






600,388





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

69,131






67,979






84,568





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

669,033






679,742






684,956





Shareholders' equity

326,054






312,659






265,497





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,236,482





$

2,992,361





$

2,570,635





Net interest income



$

29,788





$

30,220





$

28,189


Net interest spread






3.43






4.09






4.47

Net interest margin






3.84






4.26






4.57

______________________________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

247,348

$

1,860

1.01

%

$

161,420

$

260

0.22

%

Investment securities

35,789

383

1.43

17,493

269

2.06

Total investments

283,137

2,243

1.06

178,913

529

0.40

Construction and development

33,985

1,322

5.20

47,380

1,874

5.29

Commercial real estate

575,664

26,195

6.08

496,957

22,069

5.94

Commercial and industrial

56,772

2,900

6.83

133,703

7,054

7.05

Residential real estate

2,021,332

70,504

4.66

1,315,043

46,254

4.70

Consumer and other

203

111

73.11

187

104

74.36

Gross loans(2)

2,687,956

101,032

5.03

1,993,270

77,355

5.19

Total earning assets

2,971,093

103,275

4.65

2,172,183

77,884

4.79

Noninterest-earning assets

149,157






115,784





Total assets

3,120,250






2,287,967





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

190,390

515

0.36

105,139

158

0.20

Money market deposits

1,144,337

7,706

0.90

651,158

1,143

0.23

Time deposits

443,632

2,266

0.68

506,445

1,578

0.42

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,778,359

10,487

0.79

1,262,742

2,879

0.30

Borrowings

363,170

2,127

0.78

141,435

457

0.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,141,529

12,614

0.79

1,404,177

3,336

0.32

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

600,045






548,844





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

68,144






78,685





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

668,189






627,529





Shareholders' equity

310,532






256,261





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,120,250





$

2,287,967





Net interest income



$

90,661





$

74,548


Net interest spread






3.86






4.47

Net interest margin






4.08






4.59

_______________________________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

51,300

1.7

%

$

45,042

1.6

%

$

38,683

1.6

%

$

38,857

1.6

%

$

64,140

2.7

%

Commercial Real Estate

608,700

20.4

581,234

20.9

567,031

22.5

520,488

20.7

503,417

21.2

Commercial and Industrial

52,693

1.8

57,843

2.1

66,073

2.6

73,072

2.9

82,099

3.5

Residential Real Estate

2,274,679

76.1

2,092,952

75.4

1,846,434

73.3

1,879,012

74.8

1,718,593

72.6

Consumer and other

198



165



130



79



238


Gross loans

$

2,987,570

100.0

%

$

2,777,236

100.0

%

$

2,518,351

100.0

%

$

2,511,508

100.0

%

$

2,368,487

100.0

%

Unearned income

(9,252)



(7,216)



(6,051)



(6,438)



(6,782)


Allowance for loan losses

(14,982)



(16,678)



(16,674)



(16,952)



(16,445)


Net loans

$

2,963,336


$

2,753,342


$

2,495,626


$

2,488,118


$

2,345,260


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

17,700

$

19,966

$

9,506

$

8,759

$

5,955

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing







342


Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

10,437

10,474

2,901

2,697

2,726

Total non-performing loans

28,137

30,440

12,407

11,798

8,681

Other real estate owned

4,328

3,562

3,562

3,618

4,374

Total non-performing assets

$

32,465

$

34,002

$

15,969

$

15,416

$

13,055



















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.94

%

1.10

%

0.49

%

0.47

%

0.37

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.97

1.07

0.51

0.50

0.47

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

53.25

54.79

134.39

143.69

189.44

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

16,952

$

10,135

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(1)

(2)

(2)

39

(4)

(5)

16

Commercial and industrial

(6)

(2)

389





381

64

Residential real estate














Consumer and other





(5)



(2)

(5)

(7)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(7)

(4)

382

39

(6)

371

73

Provision for loan losses

(1,703)



104

546

2,579

(1,599)

6,383

Balance, end of period

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

14,982

$

16,445

Total loans at end of period

$

2,987,570

$

2,777,236

$

2,518,351

$

2,511,508

$

2,368,487

$

2,987,570

$

2,368,487

Average loans(1)

$

2,891,934

$

2,597,019

$

2,533,254

$

2,453,402

$

2,241,207

$

2,678,474

$

1,993,270

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.50

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.50

0.69

________________________________________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend...

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics