Metrology Services Market Size to Grow by USD 934.65 Million | By Application (heavy equipment, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026

Metrology Services Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 142

142 Companies: 10+ – Including AMETEK Inc., Apex Metrology Ltd., ATT Metrology Services, Automated Precision Inc., Avon-Dynamic Calibration Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, East Coast Metrology LLC, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Mitutoyo Corp., Nikon Corp., Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Optimax Imaging Inspection and Measurement Ltd., Perceptron Inc., Quality Vision International Inc., Renishaw Plc, and Trescal SA among others

10+ – Including AMETEK Inc., Apex Metrology Ltd., ATT Metrology Services, Automated Precision Inc., Avon-Dynamic Calibration Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, East Coast Metrology LLC, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Mitutoyo Corp., Nikon Corp., Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Optimax Imaging Inspection and Measurement Ltd., Perceptron Inc., Quality Vision International Inc., Renishaw Plc, and Trescal SA among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (heavy equipment, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others)

Application (heavy equipment, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) Geographies: Europe ( Germany and UK), APAC ( China ), North America (US and Canada ), South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The metrology services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new energy vehicles, such as electric and fuel cell vehicles to compete in the market.

AMETEK Inc.- The company offers measurement communications and testing that provides the design, integration and installation of critical communication systems, workflow, life-safety solutions and many more.

The company offers measurement communications and testing that provides the design, integration and installation of critical communication systems, workflow, life-safety solutions and many more. Carl Zeiss AG- The company offers metrology solutions that include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems and metrology software.

The company offers metrology solutions that include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems and metrology software. FARO Technologies Inc.- The company offers Quantum Max FaroArm Series that is ideal for precision assembly in tough industrial environments.

Regional Market Outlook

29% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metrology services market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The aerospace, medical devices, and heavy equipment sector will facilitate the metrology services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Metrology Services Market Driver:

Growing use of CAD by manufacturers:

Manufacturers are increasingly using CAM software to automate machine tool operations. It requires CAD models to automate machine tool processes. Thus, the growing adoption of CAD by manufacturers is also increasing demand for metrology services as the comparison of a tool or component produced can be made quickly with a CAD model using a CMM, tracker, scanner, or visual device. Hence, the efficiency of the inspection process improves significantly. Also, metrology service providers offer reverse engineering services to manufacturers. Thus, CAD models of complex tools or components can be produced with the highest level of accuracy using reverse engineering. This is leading to increasing demand for metrology services and driving the growth of the market.

Metrology Services Market Trend:

Shrinking lifecycle of consumer and industrial products:

For instance, in India, the government has already started following the BS-VI emission norms for automotive vehicles, which was effecting from FY 2020 after skipping the BS V emission standards. Hence, automakers in India are developing powertrains and engines that are capable of complying with the BS-VI emission standards. These changes are being made across the entire value chain of the Indian automobile industry. Similarly, the global automobile industry is expected to witness a rapidly increasing demand for new energy vehicles. Thus, automakers are increasingly investing in the development of electric and fuel cell vehicles. This is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for metrology services during the forecast period.

Metrology Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 934.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Apex Metrology Ltd., ATT Metrology Services, Automated Precision Inc., Avon-Dynamic Calibration Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, East Coast Metrology LLC, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Mitutoyo Corp., Nikon Corp., Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Optimax Imaging Inspection and Measurement Ltd., Perceptron Inc., Quality Vision International Inc., Renishaw Plc, and Trescal SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

