MetroNaps Partners With Third Space London to Let Members Try EnergyPods and Better Understand the Importance of Sleep

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroNaps, the premier provider of workplace rest facilities, today announced that the company has partnered with Third Space, luxury health clubs in London, in providing club members with an opportunity to try MetroNaps EnergyPods, learn about the importance of sleep, and take a napping masterclass. The EnergyPods are located at Third Space's Soho club until October 29, when they'll be moved to the club's new City location until November 19.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with MetroNaps as part of our High Performance Lifestyle series," said Lauren Wilson, Third Space Marketing Director. "The addition of the EnergyPods, our exclusive Sleep Lab event on Oct. 6 and specifically designed content from industry leaders is aimed at giving our Members a brilliant experience and the tools to cope with the stresses and strains of modern city life."

"Getting sufficient rest is an incredibly important component of wellness, especially for athletes and busy professionals," said MetroNaps CEO Christopher Lindholst. "Decades of research proves periods of short rest make people more alert, less stressed, more receptive to learning and able to perform better athletically. I'm looking forward to working with the Third Space team, trainers and club members to demonstrate the benefits of napping and our EnergyPods."

There's a global sleeplessness crisis underway, with the World Health Organization warning of a "sleep loss epidemic" and noting that two thirds of adults in developed nations aren't getting enough rest. That comes at a personal and economic cost. EnergyPods — chairs designed for napping that combine luxurious comfort, innovative technology and timeless design — can help. That's why organizations like Google, Purple Bricks, GymShark and sports complexes have installed napping facilities at their sites.

Third Space members will have an opportunity to try EnergyPods at the Soho and City locations, and on October 6 Lindholst will lead a napping masterclass at Third Space Soho as part of their Sleep Lab. Here, Lindholst will walk participants through the basics of napping, demonstrate relaxation techniques and then allow participants to nap while listening to MetroNaps' music from The Sleep Cognition App. At 2 p.m., sleep psychologist Hope Bastine and elite trainer Luke Worthington will provide an overview on the importance of sleep and the science behind it, including sleep's role in recovery from exercise as well as a Q&A for members.

Attendees will receive a specially formulated sleep shake from Natural Fitness Food. They'll also receive complementary goodie bags containing Better You Magnesium Bath Salts and Body Oil, SMUG Active Blackout Sleep Mask and Earplugs, This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Form Nutrition ZZZZs (which promotes sleep), T2 (tea for sleep) and a Simba Sleep mattress discount.

With a unique, patented design that incorporates technology and ergonomics to maximize napping efficiency, the EnergyPod gives businesses, sports and exercise facilities, hospitals and educational institutions a way to address general wellness while providing people with the benefits of increased alertness, creativity and productivity. Learn more about MetroNaps at www.metronaps.com.

About MetroNaps

MetroNaps was founded in 2003 with a simple goal: to fight workplace fatigue. Since then, MetroNaps has been a pioneer in developing short rest solutions for the workplace. There are now hundreds of EnergyPod installations in offices, hospitals, universities and fitness centers in dozens of countries across four continents. Check out more at www.metronaps.com.

