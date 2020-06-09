Metropia adds Covid-19 feature set to its GoEzy trip planner app

TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropia, Inc. announced enhancements to its GoEzy trip planning app to address traveller concerns and enhance passenger safety in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the United States, public transportation options like buses, trains, and subways alongside rideshare services have seen a steep, understandable decline in ridership. Routine travel may resume as cities begin to lift stay-at-home orders, but the challenge of drawing riders back to these services in the near future will remain. To do so, agencies must clearly communicate their commitment to rider safety and proactively address public fears regarding contracting the virus while in transit.

"With the exception of single-occupancy vehicles, walking and biking, other forms of transportation expose commuters to an increased risk of either contracting or spreading the virus due to a lack of adequate social-distancing," said Yi-Chang Chiu, President & CEO of Metropia. Chiu continued, "To address this 'new-normal' we are adding several new features to our GoEzy app in an attempt to increase the safety of commuters while in transit.'

Specific new features coming to the GoEzy app in the weeks ahead include:

Private carpooling groups: The ability to form private carpooling groups with friends, family, coworkers, and other trusted contacts in GoEzy allows commuters to pursue carpooling opportunities within their own social network.

Carpooling and Vanpooling Safety: In addition to providing guidelines and best practices for a safer ride (requiring all parties to wear masks, requesting that passengers sit in the rear seat), GoEzy will have all drivers and passengers confirm that they are symptom free before an upcoming trip.

Mass Transit Communication: GoEzy's unique information tile feature and behavior modification platform are now optimized to empower transit agencies to regain traveler confidence and return to routine service with an emphasis on rider safety. In-app information tiles can be populated by local transit authorities to inform the public of the precautionary steps they are taking to enhance rider safety (such as distancing guidelines, changes in service times, sanitation and cleaning schedules, etc.).

Transit Passenger Disbursement: Metropia has managed congestion and efficiently shifted transit passenger travel times away from peak travel periods in numerous federal and regional sponsored projects. Transit agencies can use Metropia's Crowding Prediction model to communicate capacity and social distancing details with returning passengers through the GoEzy app. Metropia can also help agencies leverage incentives to change passenger travel times just as it did in support of the successful Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Perks Phase II program in 2019.

"Metropia's unique traffic prediction and behavior-changing technology, coupled with their efficient project delivery team, were critical in getting the Perks program off the ground." said Ryan Greene-Roesel, BART Perks program manager. "Metropia's technology enables agencies like BART to improve their system congestion while enhancing their user experience."

Agencies interested in learning more about these powerful tools can learn more at Metropia.com/covid19-features.

An updated version of GoEzy containing these Covid-19 features will be available in late June and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Metropia: Founded in 2012, Metropia has supported transportation agencies worldwide in solving congestion management challenges. Metropia's platform, powered by AI-based algorithms, data analytics and behavioral economics, provides a multidimensional demand management framework (route, departure time and mode) to support transportation system strategies and policies. To learn more, visit Metropia.com.

CONTACT: Chris Colemon, 512-351-2504, [email protected]

SOURCE Metropia, Inc.

Related Links

http://metropia.com

