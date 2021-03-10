Metropolis Launches Planet Positive Awards Program to Recognize the Most Creative Design Projects and Products that Benefit People and Planet.

Planet Positive Awards Program recognizes the most creative design projects and products that benefit people and planet. Tweet this

Sustainable architecture and interior design projects that have been completed in the last three years will be judged by six expert regional juries, while sustainable products released in the last two years will be judged by a panel of renowned designers. In order to be eligible, all projects and products must either be targeting or have achieved sustainability certifications, setting a baseline for environmentally and socially responsible practice.

Submissions open on April 1st at metropolismag.com/planetpositive. Winners will be recognized in a virtual awards ceremony in September 2021 and published in the November/December issue of Metropolis and on metropolismag.com.

Metropolis advocates for sustainability in the broadest sense of the word—encompassing equitable, healthy, and resilient design alongside reductions in carbon emissions and toxic waste. The Planet Positive Award winners will embody these ideals and prove to be an exemplar for many more architects, designers, and manufacturers interested in building a better future for us all.

About Metropolis:

Metropolis is the architecture and design industry's most compelling content creator/ storyteller, tackling the biggest challenges and opportunities in the industry, including sustainability, technology, and social impact. Audiences come to Metropolis to go behind the scenes, understand breakthrough ideas, and stay ahead of the curve. Primary content areas are print publications, digital platforms, and event series. Metropolis is part of the SANDOW Design Group along with Interior Design, Luxe Interiors + Design, DesignTV, Launch, ThinkLab, MediaJet, and NYCxDESIGN.

