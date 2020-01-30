MetTel Wins 2020 STEVIE® Award for Customer Service in Telecommunications

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was named a winner in the Customer Service Department of Year category in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in healthcare. MetTel was recognized for helping transform IT communication for a major long-term acute-care hospital and rehabilitation services provider.

According to reports, Americans pay more for healthcare than any other country in the world, costing about $1 trillion more per year than the next highest paying country-Switzerland. As the cost of healthcare and related services continues to rise, organizations are looking for ways to reduce overhead while maintaining the same level of care and services their patients demand.

"Customer service is at the center of everything we do at MetTel," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Our customers turn to us again and again for solutions to their IT communications challenges because of our customer service team's ability to help them meet their objectives – improving IT communications to support growth, innovation, productivity and efficiency."

The MetTel Enterprise Care team worked closely with the healthcare provider, one of the largest in the United States, that was looking for a telecommunications partner to ensure 24/7, uninterrupted services, as well as a way to significantly reduce overhead costs associated with various phone services and equipment across its numerous locations. The MetTel enterprise client support service team delivered a platform that provided heightened visibility to many of the existing key telephony elements not previously available to management. Combined with MetTel's methodical auditing approach, the account team immediately identified ways to not only provide the latest technology but also save the company overhead in maintaining telephony services at its facilities. Most importantly, the client is now well on its way to new technology with the latest features and is building a fortified network that supports present telephony requirements and is poised to expand for future technologies.

"In many ways, our MetTel enterprise client support services organization is an extension of our client's team," said Mark Marshall, MetTel's Executive Director of Enterprise Care, who oversees the company's enterprise client support service efforts. "We're proud to receive this recognition from industry peers at the Stevie Awards for going beyond the call to serve our clients."

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition.

In addition to winning a Stevie® Award for Customer Service in Telecommunications, MetTel is automatically included in voting for the 2020 edition of the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service. The general public will vote for their favorite providers of customer service, through February 14 and will be presented with a crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards at the awards banquet in Las Vegas on Friday, February 28. You can vote for MetTel here.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises a single, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information, visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

