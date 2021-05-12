MetTel Wins Marketing Team of the Year Award

The team developed a fully-fledged marketing and communications campaign designed to highlight MetTel's leadership status and drive brand exposure, sales and business partner opportunities following its recognition in the Leader Quadrant in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. MetTel Marketing was also credited in 2020 with driving significant revenue opportunities through the design and execution of an award-winning Innovation Summit for enterprise clients, an influx of client video testimonials, a fluid transition to digital marketing during the pandemic, a revenue-generating partner marketing sponsorship program and a steady flow of news production, among other activities.

American Business Award judges provided reviews such as:

"You get a 10 for really smart marketing."

"Congratulations, you are amazing marketers. Your projects are complex and have a big echo in the market."

"It's easy to see how the MetTel team works so well together …..(vs) competitors by being more nimble and agile as a core team."

"MetTel punches far above its weight class," said Mike Azzi, Head of Corporate Communications. "Reflective of our company culture, our marketing and communications focus is to make an outsized impact by focusing on the strategic objectives that will produce maximum results to elevate and differentiate the MetTel brand."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

