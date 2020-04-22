Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Changes To Virtual-Only Meeting Format For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) ("Mettler-Toledo" or "the Company") today announced that, due to public health issues pertaining to COVID-19 and related restrictions on in-person gatherings, the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a virtual meeting format only on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting if they owned their shares as of the close of business on the Record Date, March 9, 2020, or if they hold a valid proxy for the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/294519986. The password for the meeting is MTD2020.

Registered Shareholder Attendance

Registered shareholders (i.e., shareholders with shares held through our transfer agent, Computershare) do not need to register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting virtually on the Internet. Please use the link provided above and follow the instructions provided. You will need to enter the control number found on your Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.

Registering for Attendance as a Beneficial Owner

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting by submitting proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Mettler-Toledo holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at [email protected]. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 1, 2020. Computershare will send you an email confirmation of your registration along with your control number, which you will need to access the meeting through the link provided above.

Questions and Shareholder List

The rules and procedures applicable to the meeting will be available during the meeting at the link provided above. Shareholders may submit questions online during the meeting. A list of shareholders of record will be available prior to and during the meeting for inspection by shareholders of record for any legally valid purpose related to the Annual Meeting. To make arrangements to view a copy of the list of shareholders of record prior to the meeting, please contact us using the Contact Information listed in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Voting

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares.

If you are attending the meeting as a shareholder of record or beneficial owner and have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting.

