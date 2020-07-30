Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced second quarter results for 2020. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales decreased 6% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales decreased 4% in the quarter as currency reduced sales by 2% .

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $5.22 , compared with $5.06 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $5.29 , an increase of 3% over the prior-year amount of $5.16 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Second Quarter Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Demand in our end markets was negatively impacted by COVID-19; however, our sales decline was more modest than expected. Good growth in China and the resiliency and diversity of our Laboratory and Industrial businesses contributed to our better-than-expected performance. We are pleased with positive growth in Adjusted EPS and strong cash flow generation in the quarter given the challenges of the current environment."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $5.22, compared with the prior-year amount of $5.06.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales decreased 6% to $690.7 million. By region, reported sales decreased 8% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 2% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $155.3 million, compared with $155.2 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $5.29, an increase of 3% over the prior-year amount of $5.16.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency decreased 4% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales decreased 7% in the Americas and 5% in Europe and increased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $176.6 million, a 1% decline from the prior-year amount of $177.7 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Six Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $9.25, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.48.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales decreased 5% to $1.340 billion. By region, reported sales decreased 3% in the Americas, 7% in Europe and 6% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $273.8 million, compared with $280.9 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.28, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.26.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency decreased 3% as currency reduced reported sales by 2%. By region, local currency sales decreased 2% in the Americas, 5% in Europe and 3% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $317.9 million, a 2% decrease from the prior-year amount of $325.6 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging given the significant uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and ensuing impact to the global economic environment. While the Company is providing an estimate for sales growth and Adjusted EPS for 2020, management cautions that market dynamics and impacts related to COVID-19 are fluid and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. The estimates for the third quarter and full year 2020 include significant uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

For the third quarter 2020, based on management's current estimate of market conditions, the Company estimates that local currency sales will decline approximately -1% to -3%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $5.80 to $6.00.

For the full year 2020, the Company estimates that local currency sales will decline approximately -1% to -3%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $22.70 to $23.20.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "We quickly adapted our operating model to the challenges of COVID-19 with priority placed on the safety and well-being of our employees while continuing to provide leading-edge instruments and services to our customers. Overall demand in our end markets continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. While the majority of our sales are to essential end markets including life sciences and food manufacturing, we also benefit from significant diversification in our product offering. We believe we are continuing to gain share despite the environment and will be strongly positioned to capture growth as our end markets recover."

Other Matters

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended













Three months ended

















June 30, 2020

% of sales



June 30, 2019

% of sales









































Net sales



$690,673

(a)

100.0







$731,366





100.0



Cost of sales



292,703





42.4







311,828





42.6



Gross profit



397,970





57.6







419,538





57.4











































Research and development



31,193





4.5







36,582





5.0



Selling, general and administrative



190,134





27.5







205,215





28.1



Amortization



13,889





2.0







12,326





1.7



Interest expense



9,582





1.4







8,882





1.2



Restructuring charges



860





0.1







2,891





0.4



Other charges (income), net



(2,943)





(0.4)







(1,574)





(0.2)



Earnings before taxes



155,255





22.5







155,216





21.2











































Provision for taxes



28,693





4.2







28,056





3.8



Net earnings



$126,562





18.3







$127,160





17.4











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.29















$5.15











Weighted average number of common shares



23,940,278















24,698,032



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.22















$5.06











Weighted average number of common



24,228,989















25,118,352











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales decreased 4% as compared to the same period in 2019.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT













































Three months ended













Three months ended

















June 30, 2020

% of sales



June 30, 2019

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$155,255















$155,216











Amortization



13,889















12,326











Interest expense



9,582















8,882











Restructuring charges



860















2,891











Other charges (income), net



(2,943)















(1,574)











Adjusted operating profit



$176,643

(b)

25.6







$177,741





24.3











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 1% as compared to the same period in 2019.





METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)













































Six months ended













Six months ended

















June 30, 2020

% of sales



June 30, 2019

% of sales

































Net sales



$1,339,835

(a)

100.0







$1,410,818





100.0



Cost of sales



567,456





42.4







602,961





42.7



Gross profit



772,379





57.6







807,857





57.3











































Research and development



65,580





4.9







72,635





5.1



Selling, general and administrative



388,878





29.0







409,640





29.0



Amortization



27,887





2.1







24,548





1.7



Interest expense



19,801





1.5







17,976





1.4



Restructuring charges



2,765





0.2







4,414





0.3



Other charges (income), net



(6,286)





(0.5)







(2,248)





(0.1)



Earnings before taxes



273,754





20.4







280,892





19.9











































Provision for taxes



49,077





3.6







41,927





3.0



Net earnings



$224,677





16.8







$238,965





16.9











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$9.37















$9.65











Weighted average number of common shares



23,984,055















24,774,262



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$9.25















$9.48











Weighted average number of common



24,291,321















25,217,359











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales decreased 3% as compared to the same period in 2019.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT













































Six months ended













Six months ended

















June 30, 2020

% of sales



June 30, 2019

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$273,754















$280,892











Amortization



27,887















24,548











Interest expense



19,801















17,976











Restructuring charges



2,765















4,414











Other charges (income), net



(6,286)















(2,248)











Adjusted operating profit



$317,921 (b)

23.7







$325,582





23.1











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 2% as compared to the same period in 2019.















METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

















































June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019





















Cash and cash equivalents



$127,277







$207,785

Accounts receivable, net



490,429







566,256

Inventories



299,746







274,285

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



72,356







61,321

Total current assets



989,808







1,109,647























Property, plant and equipment, net



743,393







748,657

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



739,755







742,221

Other non-current assets



206,691







188,796

Total assets



$2,679,647







$2,789,321























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$53,585







$55,868

Trade accounts payable



155,901







185,592

Accrued and other current liabilities



493,343







513,052

Total current liabilities



702,829







754,512























Long-term debt



1,146,590







1,235,350

Other non-current liabilities



380,135







378,679

Total liabilities



2,229,554







2,368,541























Shareholders' equity



450,093







420,780

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$2,679,647







$2,789,321

























METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net earnings $126,562

$127,160

$224,677

$238,965 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to













net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 10,194

9,623

20,327

19,390 Amortization 13,889

12,326

27,887

24,548 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (852)

58

(4,570)

(14,881) Other 4,423

4,338

8,818

8,820 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in













operating assets and liabilities 29,021

(26,435)

(28,387)

(50,977) Net cash provided by operating activities 183,237

127,070

248,752

225,865

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,994

1,144

2,025

1,216 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18,223)

(22,295)

(37,089)

(44,699) Acquisitions (632)

(504)

(6,242)

(504) Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans 727

(6,028)

(9,281)

(1,226) Net cash used in investing activities (16,134)

(27,683)

(50,587)

(45,213)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from borrowings 243,830

336,123

1,076,098

638,830 Repayments of borrowings (616,806)

(261,083)

(1,168,125)

(532,729) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,615

8,767

17,750

37,757 Repurchases of common stock -

(186,249)

(200,000)

(372,500) Acquisition contingent consideration payment -

-

-

(10,000) Other financing activities -

1,753

(800)

1,753 Net cash used in financing activities (362,361)

(100,689)

(275,077)

(236,889)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,050)

(739)

(3,596)

2,566

















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (196,308)

(2,041)

(80,508)

(53,671)

















Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 323,585

126,480

207,785

178,110 End of period $127,277

$124,439

$127,277

$124,439



































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

















Net cash provided by operating activities $183,237

$127,070

$248,752

$225,865 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 3,001

3,154

4,627

6,846 Transition tax payment -

4,289

-

4,289 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,994

1,144

2,025

1,216 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18,223)

(22,295)

(37,089)

(44,699) Adjusted free cash flow $170,009

$113,362

$218,315

$193,517



















METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





















































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW Total





























U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



(6%)

(8%)

(2%)

(6%)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



(7%)

(3%)

(6%)

(5%)





























Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



(5%)

(7%)

1%

(4%)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



(5%)

(2%)

(3%)

(3%)























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(unaudited)































Three months ended Six months ended



June 30, June 30,



2020

2019

% Growth

2020

2019

% Growth

























EPS as reported, diluted $5.22

$5.06

3%

$9.25

$9.48

(2%)

























Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.03 (a) 0.09 (a)



0.09 (a) 0.14 (a)

Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.12 (b) 0.10 (b)



0.23 (b) 0.21 (b)

Income tax expense (0.08) (c) (0.09) (c)



(0.29) (c) (0.57) (c)



























Adjusted EPS, diluted $5.29

$5.16

3%

$9.28

$9.26

0%

























Notes:





















(a) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $0.9 million ($0.7 million after tax) and $2.9 million ($2.3 million after tax) for the

three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and $2.8 million ($2.2 million after tax) and $4.4 million ($3.5 million after tax) for the six

months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (b) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax of $2.8 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June

30, 2020 and 2019, and of $5.6 million and $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during

the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.

