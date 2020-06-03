Metzger Wickersham Announces New Williamsport Office

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham, a leading personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Williamsport.

The new satellite office is located at:

The Falls at Watertower Square

1000 Commerce Park Drive Suite 508B

Williamsport, PA 17701

The Williamsport office's phone number is:

(570) 581-8197

Our firm looks forward to continuing to serve our community from our new Williamsport location. We are committed to advocating for victims of negligence throughout Pennsylvania, providing caring, client-focused representation as we tirelessly pursue the full, fair recovery our clients are owed.

If you or someone you love suffered physical, emotional, or financial harm as a result of someone else's negligent or wrongful actions, we invite you to reach out to Metzger Wickersham today to learn how we can help. In addition to our new Williamsport location, we have offices in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Shippensburg, Wilkes-Barre, and York.

SOURCE Metzger Wickersham