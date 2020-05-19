Metzger Wickersham Awards 6 Student Winners in 2020 Road to Safety Scholarship Contest

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham law firm is pleased to announce the winners of its 8th annual student scholarship contest. The Road to Safety Scholarship Contest encourages graduating, college-bound high school seniors to enter a creative project about the dangers of drunk driving and/or distracted driving. Metzger Wickersham's goal in hosting the contest is to spread awareness about the safety issues facing teens on the road today.

"As personal injury lawyers, we feel it is our civic duty to promote awareness about the consequences of risky driving behaviors," said Metzger Wickersham attorney Zach Campbell. "The Road to Safety Scholarship is a way for us to give back to the community and get teenagers involved in spreading the word about important issues like distracted driving and driving while intoxicated."

Our third-place winner, Sophia Reeder, a senior at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pennsylvania unfortunately knows firsthand how critical this scholarship's message is for drivers. Reeder shared, "In November 2019, I was driving home from a friend's house when I was struck by a drunk driver. Luckily there were no injuries, but my car was totaled. A few months later I found the Road to Safety Scholarship that included an important message and a chance to apply my creativity."

Students were asked to come up with a memorable, innovative and effective way to motivate drivers to be more safety-conscious behind the wheel. Ninety-two high school seniors throughout Pennsylvania submitted a variety of original entries, such as videos, illustrations, songs and posters for their chance to win college scholarship money.

"We were highly impressed with the effort put forth by the students," Campbell commented. "Distracted and drunk driving tragedies are fully preventable, and these students should be proud that they are helping to drive that message home."

Second-place winner, Koby Bailey, a senior at Richland High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania agrees with Campbell. Bailey shared that, "This scholarship taught me that anyone, even a high school student like myself, can promote safe driving through creative ideas, like in my case, making a billboard."

According to first-place winner, Jake Roguskie, a senior at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, "Our society today, especially people my age, including myself, are glued to their phones and other sources of technology. I think the Road to Safety Scholarship Content was a great idea to promote the idea of staying safe and free of distractions when on the roads."

The following students were chosen as winners in Metzger Wickersham's 2020 Road to Safety Scholarship Contest:

First Place Winners (Prize: $1,000 Scholarship)

Cameron Fisher , Southern Lehigh High School - Center Valley, Pa. in Lehigh County . Fisher will be attending Virginia Tech to study Residential Architecture.



, Southern Lehigh High School - in . Jake Roguskie , Holy Redeemer High School - Wilkes Barre, Pa. in Luzerne County . Roguskie will be attending Belmont University to study Audio Engineering and Music Business.

Second Place Winners (Prize: $750 Scholarship)

Koby Bailey , Richland High School - Johnstown, Pa. in Cambria County . Bailey will be attending University of Pittsburgh to study Actuarial Mathematics.



, Richland High School - in . Gavin Miller , Waynesboro High School - Waynesboro, Pa. in Franklin County . Miller will be attending Penn State Mont Alto to study Nursing.

Third Place Winners (Prize: $500 Scholarship)

Sophia Reeder , Conestoga High School - Berwyn, Pa. in Chester County . Reeder will be attending Ohio State University to study Communications, Design, Marketing, and Business.



, Conestoga High School - in . TreVaughn Ellis, East Stroudsburg High School South - East Stroudsburg, Pa. in Monroe County . Ellis will be attending American University to study Environmental Science.

Please visit https://arrivealivepa.com/winners/2020-winners/ for more information about the winners.

About Metzger Wickersham

Established in 1888 by Frank B. Wickersham, Metzger Wickersham is one of Pennsylvania's oldest law firms. The firm's practice areas include car and truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, social security disability, workers' compensation, nursing home negligence, dog bites and other personal injury cases. Metzger Wickersham has seven offices located in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania: Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Shippensburg, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, and York. For more information, visit www.mwke.com.

