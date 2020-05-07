Metzger Wickersham Voted Harrisburg's Leading Law Firm 9th Year In A Row
May 07, 2020, 19:02 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham has won Susquehanna Style's 2020 Who's Who in Business Award for Harrisburg's Leading Law Firm. Now in its 14th year, the annual Who's Who in Business award program identifies local business leadership and recognizes businesses for developing strong and memorable relationships with their customers.
The Who's Who awards are based on a statistically accurate survey of consumer preference in the greater Harrisburg market. The results are calculated by an independent market research firm. FieldGoals.us conducts their research by compiling responses from a random sample of households throughout the Harrisburg area.
Metzger Wickersham is honored that our trusted relationships with all those we have served over the years have earned us distinction as a business leader in the community for the 9th consecutive year. Our roots run deep in Central Pennsylvania, and we feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the region with quality legal service for over 130 years.
2020 – Won Leading Law Firm
2019 – Won Leading Law Firm
2018 – Won Leading Law Firm and Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2017 – Won Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2016 – Won Leading Law Firm and Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2015 – Won Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2014 – Won Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2013 – Won Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
2012 – Won Leading Law Firm
2010 – Won Leading Personal Injury Law Firm
SOURCE Metzger Wickersham
