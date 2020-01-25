"Mexicali Resiste" Fights For Water Rights Against Constellation Brands Compromising Quality Of Life In Baja, California

MEXICALI, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that Mexicali Resiste and other allies and partner activists will march in protest of Constellation Brands at the Vicente Guerrero Monument.

WHAT: A march will take place to protest the factory of U.S Alcohol Corporation, Constellation Brands. Mexicali Resiste has organized this march to defend common welfare of water as a natural resource. "We do not consider it is just that a corrupt corporation #ConstellationBrands is given preference over the needs of the citizens of Baja California: Tijuana, Ensenada, Tecate and Rosarito. Currently these cities go weeks without water or have water rationed. If we don't do anything about this, this will also happen in Mexicali. If there is a surplus of water, as the governor maintains, why is there such a scarcity in Baja California Cities?" #BoycottConstellationBrands "This is a prime example of Big Alcohol putting profits over people, of exploiting a vulnerable population for corporate profit and shareholder value," stated Mayra Jimenez, Advocacy Manager at Alcohol Justice. "The indigenous people are literally dying of thirst and all Constellation cares about is stealing their water, then making and selling beer. It is despicable."

WHEN: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 11 A.M.

WHERE: Vicente Guerrero Monument, Boulevard Adolfo López Mateos, Industrial, 21010 Mexicali, B.C., Mexico

WHO: Mexicali Resiste, allies and partner activists.

WHY: Since January 2017, Mexicali Resiste has maintained a strong opposition to the Constellation Brands factory that would consume 20 million cubic meters of water annually from the Valley of Mexicali. Mexicali Resiste has not stopped protesting against this corporation establishing their factory in a desert region that has an over-exploited aquifer that is fed by the Colorado River that suffers serious water shortages in serious drought issues in Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada. #BoycottConstellationBrands #FueraConstellationBrands @MexicaliResiste @AlcoholJustice

Contact: Mayra Jimenez 323 683-4687



Michael Scippa 415 548-0492



SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Related Links

http://www.AlcoholJustice.org

