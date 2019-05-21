Mexican Based Software Development Company, Dextra, Joins Accelerance Partner Network

Each Certified Partner in the Accelerance Global Network is investigated across over 500 business and technology criteria that indicate proven software outsourcing readiness for Western markets. The certification process culminates with an on-site visit to the Dextra headquarters in Monterrey for a final verification of facilities, team members and security measures.

Dextra Technologies is a software consulting firm dedicated to designing, building and verifying software solutions since 1997. Dextra excels in the following services: Enterprise, Engineering, and in these industries: Retail, Automotive, Semiconductor, Financial, High-Tech and Telecommunications . All Dextra team members are talented professionals in Integration, Development, Testing of Web and Mobile Applications, Embedded Software, Multimedia, Automotive, and Connectivity.

Accelerance Badge Program Provides In-Depth Details About Dextra

Accelerance published all of their findings in the Dextra Partner Showcase - a groundbreaking resource for companies looking to outsource software development. The showcase provides company reviews and interviews with key company leaders on topics such as: custom software development capabilities, processes, and company reviews.

Dextra is a software factory that operates across North America and offers an exceptionally talented team that is focused on customer and development success. This is achieved through their nearshore delivery model and effective methodologies, and their close cultural, geographic and business proximity to that of their US and UK Clients.

"Dextra provides high quality technical services and talented development teams so Accelerance trusts that they will provide commitment and dedication to your software development outsourcing project," said Ryan Schauer, Partner Success Manager at Accelerance , after his latest visit to Dextra headquarters.

