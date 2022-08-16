Mexican Food Market to Record a CAGR of 6.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 02:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the growth of the Mexican food market. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in disposable incomes across the world. The demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products has grown owing to rapid urbanization and the rising number of working women. Therefore, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as Mexican food is rising. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Mexican food market size is expected to grow by USD 113.85 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Scope
The Mexican food market report covers the following areas:
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis
The Mexican food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
- Type
- Tortillas: The tortilla segment will be the largest revenue-generating type segment in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing per capita consumption in the developed countries of North America and Europe. Changing preferences have also increased the sales of flavored tortilla chips. Global marketers have introduced new products, as taste preferences differ across regions.
- Tacos
- Burritos
- Enchiladas
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine among consumers and the increasing number of consumers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the Mexican food market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about these segments
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the Mexican food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Mexican food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Mexican food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Mexican food market vendors
Related Reports
Burritos Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Tortilla Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Mexican Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 113.85 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chick-fil-A Inc.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
- El Meson Sandwiches
- Food Concepts International
- Gruma SAB de CV
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Pappas Restaurants Inc.
- YUM Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article