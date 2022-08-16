Mexican Food Market to Record a CAGR of 6.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Scope

The Mexican food market report covers the following areas:

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

The Mexican food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Type

Tortillas: The tortilla segment will be the largest revenue-generating type segment in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing per capita consumption in the developed countries of North America and Europe . Changing preferences have also increased the sales of flavored tortilla chips. Global marketers have introduced new products, as taste preferences differ across regions.

Tacos



Burritos



Enchiladas



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine among consumers and the increasing number of consumers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the Mexican food market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the Mexican food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Mexican food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Mexican food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Mexican food market vendors

Mexican Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 113.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

