Mexican Growers Committed to Uninterrupted Supply of Fresh Tomatoes to U.S. Despite Imminent End of Suspension Agreement

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican growers pledged today to continue supplying the U.S. with fresh tomatoes, despite a decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to end the agreement governing tomato imports on May 7. The following statement is from Oscar Woltman, President of AMPHAC, the largest Mexican growers association:

"The Mexican tomato growers are committed to maintaining an uninterrupted supply of fresh tomatoes to our customers in the United States. We are prepared financially and logistically to do so seamlessly and in perpetuity should the Commerce Department still choose to end the longstanding and highly effective Suspension Agreement. We will continue to negotiate with Secretary Ross and his team to ensure all parties understand that fresh tomatoes from Mexico are a complementary and highly demanded consumer staple in the United States and have been for more than two decades. Fulfilling the needs of our customers has always been our top priority and we will not allow a political fight orchestrated by a small group of Florida growers, who notably also import our tomatoes, to deter us from that. We believe in our latest offer and will stand by this until we receive an invitation to continue these negotiations in a mutually beneficial atmosphere."

SOURCE Mexican Tomato Growers