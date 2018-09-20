Mexico - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5503229



The market is still dominated by the incumbent Telmex and Grupo Televisa, which together retain about two thirds of subscribers. A 2013 telecom reform law set up a new regulator which has enforced measures aimed at removing barriers to foreign investment and at reducing the market share of the dominant operators. These reforms will go far to making Mexico's telecom market more competitive. Progress was noted in an early-2018 OECD report which highlighted the beneficial effects of telecom sector reform, particularly in reducing the cost of services. Regulatory efforts are continuing to enforce the separation of América Móvil's fixed-line and mobile businesses.

The broadband sector is a significant growth area in Mexico's telecoms market. Despite market concentration there are significant changes under way, with the main cable TV providers Megacable and Grupo Televisa widening their bundled services offerings There remains significant scope for further market development given that the country's broadband penetration is relatively low, while consumer prices remain high.



The mobile market continues to undergo considerable changes in the wake of regulatory efforts to curb the market dominance of Telcel. The regulator has also endeavoured to encourage competition through issuing additional spectrum, though only AT&T Mexico and Telcel were eligible to bid for AWS licences at auction in February 2016, while in mid-2018 only AT&T and Movistar were awarded spectrum in the 2.5GHz band.

A wholesale mobile network aimed at delivering mobile voice and data to underserved areas was made available for use in March 2018, initially covering about a third of the population but to be extended to at least 92% by 2025. By mid-2018 the first operators had launched mobile and fixed wireless services on the network, and the MVNO Virgin Mobile was looking to switch to it from its existing host network.



This report provides statistics and analyses on Mexico's fixed-line market, as well as an overview of regulatory developments. The report also reviews the mobile market, including a range statistical data as well as subscriber forecasts. In addition, the report covers the fixed and mobile broadband sectors, including an assessment of technological and regulatory developments.



Key developments:

Grupo Televisa considers sae of its cable assets;

Telefónica sets up an IoT laboratory in Mexico;

Regulator preps for early 2019 auction for 600MHz spectrum for 5G services;

AT&T launches LTE-M service;

Regulator awards 2.5GHz spectrum to AT&T and Movistar;

Wholesale mobile network becomes available for telcos;

América Móvil develops m-payment platform with banks;

América Móvil ordered to continue separating its mobile and fixed businesses;

Telecomm-Telégrafos issues tender guidelines for contract to build a 25,000km wholesale access network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data report to March 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2018, market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

América Móvil (Telcel, Telmex), Megacable, Cablemás, Cablevisión, Grupo Televisa, Maxcom, Sistemas Interactivos de Telecomunicaciones (SIT), Axtel, Megafón, InterCable, CFE, , AT&T Mexico (Iusacell, Nextel Mexico), Movistar (Telefónica Mexico), Globalstar, Unefón, Virgin Mobile, Weex, Alestra, Maxcom, Marcatel.



